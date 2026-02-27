March will definitely be a very busy month for smartphone brands, especially with MWC 2026 right around the corner. Several Android smartphone brands and Apple are preparing to launch new smartphone models in the coming weeks. The Nothing Phone 4a series will go official at the beginning of the month. Apple appears to be readying its long-awaited iPhone 17e, while Honor is scheduled to launch the Honor Magic V6. Oppo will launch new Find X series smartphones, while Realme and Motorola will announce Realme Narzo Power and Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, respectively.

Here's a handpicked list of some of the most anticipated upcoming smartphones slated to launch in March. The exact launch date of some models is not disclosed by brands yet, but the launch is confirmed to take place in March.

Honor Magic V6, Honor Robot Phone

Launch date: March 1

Honor plans to unveil the upcoming Honor Magic V6 foldable smartphone on March 1 alongside its Robot Phone. The company is actually teasing the phone, revealing its red colourway, slim form factor and a large circular rear camera module. The battery capacity of the phone could be around 7,000mAh, and it is likely to support 120W fast charging.

The Honor Robot Phone has a robotic gimbal camera mounted on top, which can rotate automatically to track subjects while recording videos. The camera offers advanced stabilisation and tracking like gimbals. It was previewed earlier in Black, White, and Gold colour options with leather and glass back options.

iPhone 17e

Launch date: March 2–March 44 (Anticipated)

Apple will launch new products in the first week, as confirmed by CEO Tim Cook. The iPhone 17e is likely to be one of those launches. It is expected to arrive as a sequel to the iPhone 16e with the latest-generation A19 chip and a starting price tag of $599 (roughly Rs. 57,000). It is likely to feature a 6.1-inch display and a 48-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel front camera and an IP68 rating. The handset could include a C1X modem and supports 18W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging.

Motorola Razr Fold, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Launch date: Motorola Razr Fold - March 2; Motorola Edge 70 Fusion - March 6.

Foldable smartphone fans can also look forward to the arrival of the Motorola Razr Fold, which is set to be fully revealed on March 2 during the MWC 2026. It will arrive in Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White colour options with AI-based features. This model is compatible with the Moto Pen Ultra and has an 8.1-inch LTPO inner display with a 2K resolution. It features a 6.6-inch external screen and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. On the rear, the phone has a triple camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA main sensor.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is another Motorola handset scheduled to arrive next month. It is confirmed to be available in Blue Surf, Country Air and Silhouette colour options in India. It is confirmed to feature an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset.

This model gets a 7,000mAh silicon carbon battery, with support for 68W wired fast charging. The rear camera setup will have a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It will carry a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Nothing Phone 4a Series

Launch date: March 5

Adding to the excitement, Nothing Phone 4a series will be launched in the first week of March. While the brand has only confirmed the Phone 4a, the Phone 4a Pro is also expected to be announced alongside. The Phone 4a is teased in Pink and White colourways, with a triple rear camera setup arranged in a pill-shaped module. It has a transparent back design.

The Phone 4a series is confirmed to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets and will be available in India through Flipkart. The Nothing Phone 4a is rumoured to feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC. It is expected to feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display and a 5,400mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging support.

Poco X8 Pro Series

Poco hasn't explicitly confirmed the launch date of the Poco X8 Pro series, but it is likely to be launched in March. The lineup could include the Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max models. The former could feature a 6.59-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset and is likely to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. It is said to come with a 20-megapixel selfie camera and a 6,500mAh battery with 100W charging support.

The Poco X8 Pro Max, on the other hand, is rumoured to boast a 6.83-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution. It is likely to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC. The rear camera unit is said to include a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 600 primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The phone may include an 8,500mAh battery with 100W charging support.

Vivo X300 Ultra

Launch date: MWC 2026

Another smartphone scheduled to go official during the MWC 2026 is the Vivo X300 Ultra. It is expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is tipped to feature a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging. It is said to sport a 6.82-inch 2K flat LTPO OLED display. It could feature a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel main shooter.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find N6

Launch date: March

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to launch in March in the Chinese market with a 7,050mAh battery, a 6.82-inch display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is likely to carry a Hasselblad-branded rear camera unit including a 200-megapixel Sony LYT-901 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 200-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It is tipped to pack a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Oppo officially announced that the Find N6 will be launched in China in March, but the company has not disclosed the exact date. The launch of this book-style foldable might take place on March 17. It is confirmed to come with a Hasselblad-tuned 200-megapixel quad camera setup and will include Oppo's proprietary Danxia colour imaging lenses.

As per past leaks, the Oppo Find N6 will have an 8.12-inch LTPO UTG 2K inner display and a 6.62-inch cover screen. It is likely to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset under the hood and could feature a 6,000mAh battery. It is said to offer up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB onboard storage

Realme Narzo Power

Launch date: March 5

Smartphone users excited about larger batteries can wait for the launch of the Realme Narzo Power. A 10,001mAh battery is the key highlight of this Narzo series phone. It is confirmed to launch in Titan Blue and Titan Silver colour options. The battery is advertised to offer up to 38 days of standby time. It runs on a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset and include company's HyperVision Plus AI chip.

Realme Narzo Power 5G has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main rear camera and has MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability. It boasts a 6.78-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 6,500 nits peak brightness.

iQOO Z11x

iQOO has been teasing the launch of iQOO Z11x for some time now, though the company hasn't announced the release date. It is confirmed to be priced under Rs. 23,000 in India and will ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset alongside a minimum of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The iQOO Z11x 5G is teased to feature a dual camera unit. The company says it has secured more than 1 million points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.