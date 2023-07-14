Technology News

Chandrayaan-3 Landing Is Important Step for Exploration: ISRO Chief

The journey from Earth to the moon for the spacecraft is estimated to take about a month and the landing is expected on August 23.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 14 July 2023 21:02 IST
Chandrayaan-3 will be inserted into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory after the orbit-raising maneuvers

Highlights
  • Chandrayaan-3 was launched on GSLV Mark 3 heavy-lift launch vehicle
  • Moon serves as a repository of the Earth's past
  • Chandrayaan-3 is India's third lunar exploration mission

After the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 on GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle on Friday, Director of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S Somanath said that landing is one important step for further exploration. 

"Chandrayaan-3 is a very important step...Landing this time is very important. Unless you land, you cannot take samples, you cannot land human beings, and you cannot create moon bases. So, landing is one important step for further exploration," said ISRO chief S Somanath.

Chandrayaan-3 is the ISRO's follow-up attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing on the lunar surface in 2019 and was eventually deemed to have failed its core mission objectives.

Earlier today, Chandrayaan-3 was launched on GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota as per the scheduled launch time.

The journey from Earth to the moon for the spacecraft is estimated to take about a month and the landing is expected on August 23. Upon landing, it will operate for one lunar day, which is approximately 14 Earth days. One day on the Moon is equal to 14 days on Earth.

Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar exploration mission, will make India the fourth country after US, China, and Russia, to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country's abilities for safe and soft landing on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 will be inserted into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory after the orbit-raising maneuvers. Covering a distance of over 3,00,000 km, it will reach the Moon in the coming weeks. Scientific instruments onboard will study the Moon's surface and enhance our knowledge.

Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module. It weighs around 3,900 kilograms.

Moon serves as a repository of the Earth's past and a successful lunar mission by India will help enhance life on Earth while also enabling it to explore the rest of the solar system and beyond.

Further reading: Chandrayaan-3, Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan, Moon, Earth, Space
