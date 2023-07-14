Redmi Note 12 series, which launched in March this year, could get a successor soon as the Chinese smartphone company is reportedly working on new phones. Recently, a Redmi Note 13 smartphone is said to have been spotted on the EEC certification website along with another unknown Redmi smartphone. The purported Redmi Note 13 will be launched as a successor to the base variant of the Redmi Note 12 series. This year's Redmi Note 12 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. It features AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

According to a TheTechOutlook report, a new Redmi smartphone has been spotted on the EEC certification site with the model number 2312DRAABG. The smartphone, speculated to be Redmi Note 13 5G, was also spotted on the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) website a few days back.

Besides this phone, an unknown Redmi smartphone has also been spotted on the EEC certifications site with the model number 23090RA98G, the report adds. The name of the device is yet to be known. Apart from the model numbers, the listing doesn't reveal any details about the purported smartphones' specifications and features. The company is also yet to reveal any details about the same.

Redmi Note 12 series comprising Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G was launched in India earlier this year. The phones feature AMOLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate and run on MIUI 13 custom skin out-of-the-box.

The Redmi Note 12 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, while the top-end Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G come equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. For optics, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel Samsung HPX sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 lens and 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

