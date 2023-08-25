Technology News

Watch: ISRO Releases Video of Chandrayaan-3's 'Pragyan' Rover Rolling Down to Lunar Surface From Lander

Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander with Pragyan rover in its belly touched down on the Moon's surface on Wednesday.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 25 August 2023 13:50 IST
Watch: ISRO Releases Video of Chandrayaan-3's 'Pragyan' Rover Rolling Down to Lunar Surface From Lander

Photo Credit: ISRO

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter photoshoots Chandrayaan-3 Lander

Highlights
  • Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter, launched in 2019
  • It continues to orbit the Moon
  • A few hours after the landing, the rover rolled out from the lander

ISRO on Friday released a breathtaking video of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's rover 'Pragyan' rolling down from the lander 'Vikram' to the lunar surface as observed by the lander imager camera. "... and here is how the Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander to the Lunar surface", said the message along with the video posted on 'X' by the national space agency.

ISRO also released the image of the lander taken by Chandrayaan-2's Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC) after it soft-landed on the Moon's surface.

"Chandrayaan-3 Mission update: I spy you! Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter photoshoots Chandrayaan-3 Lander! Chandrayaan-2's Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC) -- the camera with the best resolution anyone currently has around the moon -- spots Chandrayaan-3 Lander after the landing on 23/2³/23," read the ISRO post. 

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter, launched in 2019, continues to orbit the Moon.

The Vikram lander with Pragyan rover in its belly touched down on the Moon's surface "well within the area" identified for the purpose on Wednesday.

A few hours after the landing, the 26-kg six-wheeled rover rolled out from the lander's belly.

ISRO said on Thursday evening: "All activities are on schedule. All systems are normal. Lander Module payloads ILSA, RAMBHA, and ChaSTE are turned ON today. Rover mobility operations have commenced. SHAPE payload on the Propulsion Module was turned ON on Sunday." India on Wednesday scripted history as its third unmanned Moon mission's lander module made a flawless soft-landing, making it only the fourth country to achieve this feat, and the first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite. 

