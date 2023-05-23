Stepn, a play-to-earn blockchain game has become the first game in this category to integrate Apple Pay to its services. This integration eliminates the need for players to make a crypto wallet in order to purchase the special ‘Sneaker NFTs' by Stepn. Instead, iOS users will just be able to do so via Apple Pay. The aim behind this integration is to simplify the process of interacting with Web3 for the currently habitual users of Web2 and merge the two iterations of Internet as we know today.

Founded in 2021, Stepn allows users to buy digital sneakers as NFTs and earn rewards for engaging in physical activities like walking or running that are tracked on their smartphones.

“We have successfully integrated Apple Pay into our platform, becoming the first-ever blockchain gaming app to achieve this feat. Users can simply add their credit or debit cards to their Apple Wallet on their iPhones, ensuring a seamless payment experience. This integration signifies a pivotal step in bridging the worlds of Web2 and Web3,” the blockchain gaming company wrote in an official Medium post on May 22.

In order to slash the crypto requirement for NFT purchase on its app, Stepn has introduced a new in-app currency called Sparks, which is not a cryptocurrency. Apple users will be able to purchase Spark credits via Apple Pay.

With Sparks, Stepn will extract the 30 percent cut that Apple charges for in-app purchases, while also letting users buy NFTs using the Sparks currency, rather than a cryptocurrency.

“This integration opens us up to a whole new audience, making Web3 more accessible to the masses. We believe this is a momentous step towards onboarding the next 100 million users to Web3 technology,” said Yawn Rong, Co-Founder of Find Satoshi Lab (FSL), the Web3 development studio behind Stepn, commenting on the development.

As for now, Apple has not commented on or reacted to Stepn integrating Apple Pay with its services.

Presently, Apple Pay does not support cryptocurrency transactions. While crypto payments are not accepted for iPhones and other Apple products, the App Store is also resistant against supporting crypto apps. Crypto wallet apps, however, are available on the App Store.

Back in April, a California appeals court called Apple's policy of not allowing app developers to integrate third party payment methods with their services as ‘unlawful'. The court ruling is expected to bring changes to Apple's App Store payment practices and could also allow Web3 apps to add more operability to their iOS iterations.

