Vivo T4 Lite 5G has been launched in India. The smartphone comes with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It is equipped with a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and a 6,000mAh battery. It has an IP64 dust and splash-resistant rating, as well as SGS 5-Star Anti-Fall Protection and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certifications. The Vivo T4 Lite will be sold alongside the Vivo T4 Ultra 5G, Vivo T4 5G, and the T4x 5G variants in the country.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G Price in India, Availability

Vivo T4 Lite 5G price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option. Meanwhile, the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants cost Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively. It will be available in the country via Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store and select offline retail stores starting July 2. It is sold in Prism Blue and Titanium Gold colour options.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G Specifications, Features

The Vivo T4 Lite 5G has a 6.74-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits of brightness. It comes with a TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It supports up to 256GB of onboard storage and up to 2TB of expandable storage via a microSD card. The phone ships with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15.

For optics, the Vivo T4 Lite 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and an LED flash unit at the back. The smartphone comes with a 5-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. It supports AI-backed features like AI Photo Enhance and AI Erase as well.

Vivo T4 Lite packs a 6,000mAh battery and offers 15W charging support. It has an IP64-rated dust and splash-resistant build. It also comes with SGS 5-Star Anti-Fall Protection and MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock-resistance certifications. For security, it carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. The phone measures 167.30×76.95×8.19mm in size and weighs 202g.

