Poco F7 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Poco F7 5G will run on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 June 2025 06:00 IST
Poco F7 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco F7 5G Indian variant will pack a 7,550mAh battery

Highlights
  • The Poco F7 5G will feature a metal middle frame
  • It will have a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX882 sensor
  • Poco F7 5G will use Gorilla Glass 7i on the back and display
Poco F7 5G is scheduled to launch in India and global markets today. Ahead of the launch, the Xiaomi sub-brand has revealed several details about the smartphone through its social media channels and Flipkart. The handset is confirmed to run on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and will pack a 7,550mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. The Poco F7 is confirmed to come with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Poco F7 5G India Launch: How to Watch the Livestream?

The Poco F7 5G launch event will start today (June 24) at 5:30pm IST. The event will be livestreamed via Poco's YouTube channel, and you can watch it right here via the embedded video below.

Poco F7 5G Price in India (Expected)

Pricing details of the Poco F7 5G are yet to be revealed, but rumours that it may be priced in India similar to the Redmi Turbo 4 launched in China, as they're said to share similar features. The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,700) for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage in China.

Last year's Poco F6 5G was launched with a price tag of Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Poco F7 5G Specifications (Expected)

So far, Poco has confirmed the processor, Android software policy, battery, colour options, and a few other specifications of the Poco F7 5G. It will ship with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset alongside 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to 24GB. It is teased to run on Xiaomi's HyperOS interface, and Poco has promised more than three years of Android updates and four years of security updates for the phone. It will have a metal middle frame.

For optics, the Poco F7 5G will boast a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX882 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. It is confirmed to feature a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The gaming-oriented phone will support the WildBoost Optimisation 3.0 feature to enhance gaming performance. It will have a 3D IceLoop System with AI temperature control and a 6,000mm sq vapour cooling chamber for thermal management.

The Indian variant of the Poco F7 5G will house a 7,550mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to two weeks of standby time and a maximum 60 hours of continuous talk time on a single charge. The new phone is said to meet IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The handset has Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the back and front. 

Poco F7 5G will be available in Frost White, Cyber Silver Edition, and Phantom Black shades in India. It will go on sale via Flipkart.

The Poco F7 5G is rumoured to have a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Poco F7 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
