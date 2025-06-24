Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 Prices Leaked Ahead of July 9 Launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to launch globally on July 9.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 June 2025 10:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 Prices Leaked Ahead of July 9 Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be more expensive than their predecessors

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could get 256GB and 512GB storage options
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 7 may come in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB variants
  • Prices of the handsets are expected to vary by markets
Advertisement

Samsung has announced that it will hold its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on July 9. The company is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 foldable smartphones at the event. Over the past few weeks, several details about the purported handsets, including their key features and expected colour options, have leaked online. Now, a report hints at the possible prices of the anticipated foldables in the European market. The launch prices of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are tipped to be higher than their predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Prices Leaked

According to a NieuweMobiel report, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 were listed on an Italian online retailing site, with the codenames Q7 and B7, respectively. The listings revealed the expected prices of the upcoming smartphones.

In Italy, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will reportedly be priced at EUR 2,227.71 (roughly Rs. 2,23,000) for the 256GB variant and EUR 2,309.03 (roughly Rs. 2,31,100) for the 512GB option. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will likely be priced at EUR 1,425.51 (roughly Rs. 1,43,000) for the 512GB storage option.

The launch prices of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 appear to be considerably higher than their preceding models. Notably, at launch, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 were priced at EUR 2,119 (roughly Rs. 2,12,100) and EUR 1,319 (roughly Rs. 1,32,000), respectively, for their 512GB storage variants. 

Prices may vary across European markets, as the report notes that the above-mentioned prices of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 include Italy's 22 percent VAT (value added tax). 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to come in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is tipped to support 256GB and 512GB of onboard storage. The book-style foldable may come in Blue Shadow, Jet Black, and Silver Shadow colourways, while the clamshell foldable will likely be offered in Blue Shadow, Coral Red, and Jet Black shades. Samsung could offer more exclusive colour options through its website.

The South Korean tech giant will hold its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 launch event on July 9 at 10 am ET (7:30 pm IST) in New York. It is expected to introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 at the event alongside the Galaxy Watch 8 lineup, new Galaxy Buds, and possibly the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE variant as well. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Price, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Price, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Launch, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Launch, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iOS 26 Beta 2 Update for iPhone With More Blur in Control Centre, Bug Fixes Rolling Out

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 Prices Leaked Ahead of July 9 Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F7 5G India Launch Today: How to Watch, Expected Price and Features
  2. Kubera OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Where to Watch Dhanush Starrer Movie Online?
  3. Vivo X200 FE Compact Smartphone Launched With 6,500mAh Battery
  4. Vivo T4 Lite 5G India Launch Set for Today: Expected Price and Features
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. iPhone 17 Screen Size Accidentally Leaked by Case Manufacturer
  7. Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G Long Term Review: A Blend of Style, Speed, and Power
  8. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event for Galaxy Z Foldables Set for This Date
  9. Amazon Diagnostics Service Launched in These 6 Cities in India
  10. Oppo K13x 5G vs iQOO Z10x 5G: Price in India, Features Compared
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI and Jony Ive’s Under-Development AI Device Is Reportedly Not a Wearable
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Renders Surface Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked; Squircle Design Showcased
  3. Vivo T4 Lite 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. iPhone 17 Display Size Leaked by Case Manufacturer; Suggests Major Upgrade
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 Prices Leaked Ahead of July 9 Launch
  6. iOS 26 Beta 2 Update for iPhone With More Blur in Control Centre, Bug Fixes Rolling Out
  7. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event Set for July 9; Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Be Unveiled
  8. Poco F7 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  9. ‘Ghost’ Plume Found Beneath Oman May Explain India’s Ancient Tectonic Shift
  10. Blue Origin’s Crewed Suborbital Launch Delayed Again Due to Weather Conditions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »