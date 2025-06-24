Samsung has announced that it will hold its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on July 9. The company is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 foldable smartphones at the event. Over the past few weeks, several details about the purported handsets, including their key features and expected colour options, have leaked online. Now, a report hints at the possible prices of the anticipated foldables in the European market. The launch prices of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are tipped to be higher than their predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Prices Leaked

According to a NieuweMobiel report, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 were listed on an Italian online retailing site, with the codenames Q7 and B7, respectively. The listings revealed the expected prices of the upcoming smartphones.

In Italy, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will reportedly be priced at EUR 2,227.71 (roughly Rs. 2,23,000) for the 256GB variant and EUR 2,309.03 (roughly Rs. 2,31,100) for the 512GB option. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will likely be priced at EUR 1,425.51 (roughly Rs. 1,43,000) for the 512GB storage option.

The launch prices of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 appear to be considerably higher than their preceding models. Notably, at launch, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 were priced at EUR 2,119 (roughly Rs. 2,12,100) and EUR 1,319 (roughly Rs. 1,32,000), respectively, for their 512GB storage variants.

Prices may vary across European markets, as the report notes that the above-mentioned prices of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 include Italy's 22 percent VAT (value added tax).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to come in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is tipped to support 256GB and 512GB of onboard storage. The book-style foldable may come in Blue Shadow, Jet Black, and Silver Shadow colourways, while the clamshell foldable will likely be offered in Blue Shadow, Coral Red, and Jet Black shades. Samsung could offer more exclusive colour options through its website.

The South Korean tech giant will hold its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 launch event on July 9 at 10 am ET (7:30 pm IST) in New York. It is expected to introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 at the event alongside the Galaxy Watch 8 lineup, new Galaxy Buds, and possibly the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE variant as well.