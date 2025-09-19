Technology News
Australia’s ASIC Grants Exemptions to Stablecoin Intermediaries

ASIC’s move is designed to boost digital asset innovation while ensuring investor safeguards stay in place.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 September 2025 12:51 IST
Australia advances crypto regulation with stablecoin relief that lowers hurdles for intermediaries.

Highlights
  • Intermediaries exempt from extra licences for stablecoins
  • Issuers are still required to hold an AFS licence
  • Part of Australia’s broader digital assets reforms
Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has announced a landmark exemption aimed at boosting growth and innovation in the digital assets and payments sector. Under the new framework, intermediaries distributing stablecoins issued by an Australian financial services (AFS) licensed provider will no longer be required to obtain additional AFS, Australian market, or clearing and settlement facility licences. However, they must provide clients with the issuer's product disclosure statement (PDS) whenever one has been prepared. 

ASIC Exemption Aims To Ease Distribution Without Compromising Oversight

The class relief for stablecoin intermediaries will go into effect once it is registered in the Federal Register of Legislation. The ASIC also said that as more issuers of eligible stablecoins obtain AFS licenses, the exemption could extend to additional intermediaries. These intermediaries will also be required to provide clients with the stablecoin issuer's product disclosure statement, where one has been prepared. 

Balancing innovation with consumer protection reflects the goal that is stressed by the regulators. ASIC aims to ensure safeguards remain in place even as intermediary requirements are eased by making the issuers hold the AFS licences mandatory. While intermediaries are being granted more flexibility, issuers must remain under a licensing regime to ensure appropriate oversight, risk management, and consumer trust. 

Stablecoins, typically pegged to fiat or other traditional assets, have become a focal point for regulators worldwide. Along with meme coins, exchange tokens, commodity-linked tokens, and wrapped assets, stablecoins are covered by the proposed revisions to ASIC's crypto guidance (INFO 225) in its 2024 consultation. Updated rules and public feedback are expected to be published in the coming few weeks. 

This move broadens ASIC's previous efforts to allow for regulated experimentation in the industry. In July, the regulators supported Project Acacia, which allowed real-world testing of tokenised assets and digital money. It is also working with Australia's Department of the Treasury on a broader reform agenda, including a regulatory framework for payment stablecoins, first consulted on in 2023. 

Lowering barriers for intermediaries to distribute stablecoins while ensuring issuers remain under strict oversight is a reflection of Australia's cautious but deliberate approach. It signals how the country is embedding digital assets into its financial system without compromising investor protection. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest Tech News »