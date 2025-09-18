Coinbase has upped its fight against what it calls an “increasingly fragmented and hostile” regulatory environment in the US, urging the US Department of Justice to intervene. Even though several states, including New York and Oregon, continue to pursue aggressive legal actions over the US-based cryptocurrency exchange's operations and services, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly planning to drop its high-profile lawsuit against the company. It's a case that included allegations over its staking programme and unregistered securities offerings.

Coinbase Seeks Federal Preemption to Override State-Level Crypto Enforcement

Coinbase acknowledged recent federal actions, such as proposed stablecoin legislation and bipartisan market-structure bills aimed at unified oversight of digital assets, in its letter to the DOJ. The company claims that the prior enforcement-centric stance hindered innovation and introduced uncertainty, while these initiatives will help the company to undo its effects.

However, state regulators continue to pursue aggressive enforcement. The Oregon Attorney General has sued Coinbase, alleging that many digital assets on its platform are unregistered securities. Additionally, several states have issued cease-and-desist orders to Coinbase, compelling it to stop offering staking services, a move the company considers “legally unfounded and inconsistent.”

Adding to the momentum, SEC staff have “agreed in principle” to drop the lawsuit against Coinbase, in one of the most dramatic shifts in US crypto regulation since US President Donald Trump was sworn in for a second term. The lawsuit included allegations about Coinbase's staking programme, claiming it should have been registered as a securities offering. The commission has yet to vote on the matter and reach a final decision.

To ensure state laws do not create conflicting standards, Coinbase is asking for strong federal preemption provisions. It urges Congress to exempt federally regulated digital assets from state blue-sky laws and clarify that intermediaries need not comply with overlapping state licensing regimes. The SEC is also pressured by the exchange to speed up rulemaking and offer clear guidance on whether services like staking consist of securities.

Coinbase's shareholders have also reacted positively, as its shares jumped about 3.5 percent after the announcement. Market observers believe that this move may signal that other pending cases against crypto firms will be reviewed or settled under the revised regulatory regime.



