Coinbase Urges US DOJ Action as SEC Mulls Dropping Lawsuit Against Crypto Exchange

Exchange urges federal clarity on staking as conflicting state regulations complicate the US crypto market.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 September 2025 18:37 IST
Coinbase Urges US DOJ Action as SEC Mulls Dropping Lawsuit Against Crypto Exchange

Photo Credit: Unsplash/PiggyBank

Coinbase share price jumps as hopes rise for clearer US crypto regulation.

Coinbase has upped its fight against what it calls an “increasingly fragmented and hostile” regulatory environment in the US, urging the US Department of Justice to intervene. Even though several states, including New York and Oregon, continue to pursue aggressive legal actions over the US-based cryptocurrency exchange's operations and services, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly planning to drop its high-profile lawsuit against the company. It's a case that included allegations over its staking programme and unregistered securities offerings. 

Coinbase Seeks Federal Preemption to Override State-Level Crypto Enforcement

Coinbase acknowledged recent federal actions, such as proposed stablecoin legislation and bipartisan market-structure bills aimed at unified oversight of digital assets, in its letter to the DOJ. The company claims that the prior enforcement-centric stance hindered innovation and introduced uncertainty, while these initiatives will help the company to undo its effects. 

However, state regulators continue to pursue aggressive enforcement. The Oregon Attorney General has sued Coinbase, alleging that many digital assets on its platform are unregistered securities. Additionally, several states have issued cease-and-desist orders to Coinbase, compelling it to stop offering staking services, a move the company considers “legally unfounded and inconsistent.” 

Adding to the momentum, SEC staff have “agreed in principle” to drop the lawsuit against Coinbase, in one of the most dramatic shifts in US crypto regulation since US President Donald Trump was sworn in for a second term. The lawsuit included allegations about Coinbase's staking programme, claiming it should have been registered as a securities offering. The commission has yet to vote on the matter and reach a final decision. 

To ensure state laws do not create conflicting standards, Coinbase is asking for strong federal preemption provisions. It urges Congress to exempt federally regulated digital assets from state blue-sky laws and clarify that intermediaries need not comply with overlapping state licensing regimes. The SEC is also pressured by the exchange to speed up rulemaking and offer clear guidance on whether services like staking consist of securities. 

Coinbase's shareholders have also reacted positively, as its shares jumped about 3.5 percent after the announcement. Market observers believe that this move may signal that other pending cases against crypto firms will be reviewed or settled under the revised regulatory regime.
 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Coinbase, SEC, crypto regulation
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
