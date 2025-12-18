Technology News
James Webb Space Telescope Could Illuminate Dark Matter in an Unexpected Way

JWST observations suggest dark matter may shape early galaxies in unexpected filament patterns.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 December 2025 23:00 IST
James Webb Space Telescope Could Illuminate Dark Matter in an Unexpected Way

Photo Credit: NASA

JWST reveals long, smooth galaxy filaments that may trace dark matter structures.

Highlights
  • JWST spots unusual filament-shaped early galaxies
  • Findings may hint at ultralight dark matter particles
  • Observations challenge traditional galaxy formation models
Since it began full operations in 2022, the James Webb Space Telescope has provided unprecedented views of the early universe, showing galaxies born just a few hundred million years after the Big Bang. Now, researchers say the telescope may also be able to aid in cracking one of cosmology's most vexing mysteries: dark matter. Smooth, elongated galaxy shapes that JWST detects are consistent with the possibility that invisible matter is behaving in a way that does not fit predictions, providing a tantalizing new tool to test an enduring idea about what dark matter consists of and how it affected the first galaxies.

JWST Filamentary Galaxies Offer New Clues to the Nature of Dark Matter

According to a Nature Astronomy report, researchers studying early JWST images found young galaxies arranged in long, smooth filaments rather than the round shapes predicted by standard models. The findings could be a trace of the dark matter distribution, which may consist of ultralight particles that act like waves, in contrast with the slow, massive particles previously postulated by scientists.


Dark matter constitutes 85% of cosmic matter; it is invisible to light and know nothing about it except that its gravity creates galaxy formation and lensing, but the search is elusive; theories are unconfirmed.

JWST's Elongated Galaxies Challenge Traditional Dark Matter Models

Computer simulations based on traditional dark matter models usually produce round, compact galaxies as gas gathers and forms stars. JWST observes elongated early galaxies, suggesting dark matter filaments guide star formation.

If confirmed, the result might help to close in on dark matter theories; scientists predict that future JWST observations and more-refined simulations could point to the right recipe, ushering in a deeper understanding.

 

