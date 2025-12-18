Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Boat Valour Ring 1 Launched in India With Heart Rate Variability Tracking, Up to 15 Day Battery Life: Price, Features

Boat Valour Ring 1 Launched in India With Heart Rate Variability Tracking, Up to 15-Day Battery Life: Price, Features

For durability, the Boat Valour Ring 1 carries a 5 ATM water resistance rating.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 December 2025 18:57 IST
Boat Valour Ring 1 Launched in India With Heart Rate Variability Tracking, Up to 15-Day Battery Life: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Boat

Boat Valour Ring 1 has a lightweight titanium build

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Valour Ring 1 tracks heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress and activity
  • The ring supports sleep stages, nap detection and 40+ sports modes
  • Health data is accessed through the updated Boat Crest app
Advertisement

Boat Valour Ring 1 is a new smart ring that was launched in India on Thursday, and it offers continuous health and fitness tracking while allowing you to wear a regular watch. Built with a lightweight titanium frame, the ring offers round-the-clock heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, and stress insights in a screen-free form factor. It also supports activity tracking and multiple sports modes, while focusing on long battery life and durability. The Valour Ring 1 is said to deliver essential health data through a compact, discreet wearable.

Boat Valour Ring 1 Price in India, Availability

Pricing for the Boat Valour Ring 1 is set at Rs. 11,999 and will be available in India via Amazon, Flipkart, the company's website, and select offline retail stores. It is offered in a Carbon Black matte finish and comes in sizes ranging from 7 to 12. 

The company also provides a sizing kit that allows users to measure their fingers at home before placing an order, to ensure an accurate fit. Boat also says that customers will get access to a health benefits package when they purchase the wearable.

Boat Valour Ring 1 Features, Specifications

The Boat Valour Ring 1 is a ring-shaped fitness tracker designed for continuous monitoring. It is built using a lightweight titanium frame and weighs under 6g. The ring targets users who prefer discreet tracking without a smartwatch and focuses on background health monitoring rather than notifications or on-screen interaction.

Health features in the Boat Valour Ring 1 include 24x7 heart rate monitoring, Heart Rate Variability (HRV) insights, SpO2 tracking, step and activity tracking, skin temperature monitoring, stress tracking, and VO2 Max estimation. Sleep tracking covers sleep-stage analysis and daytime nap detection.

The ring also supports more than 40 sports modes, including strength training, running, cycling, and walking. All data is accessed through the Boat Crest companion app, which has received an updated interface.

The Valour Ring 1 uses an advanced chipset paired with next-generation sensors for continuous tracking, according to the company. Boat claims up to 15 days of battery life on a single charge. Charging is handled via a USB Type-C dock, with a full charge taking under 90 minutes. For durability, the ring carries a 5 ATM water resistance rating, which means you should be able to wear it while swimming or taking a shower. 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Boat Valour Ring 1, Boat Valour Ring 1 Price in India, Boat Valour Ring 1 India Launch, Boat Valour Ring 1 Features, Boat
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Was the Best-Selling Game in the US in November, but Trails Battlefield 6 in 2025
Top Useful WhatsApp Features You Might Not Know: Chat Lock, Message Editing, More
Boat Valour Ring 1 Launched in India With Heart Rate Variability Tracking, Up to 15-Day Battery Life: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Will Launch in India Soon: See Expected Features
  2. OTT Releases of the Week: Thamma, Mrs Deshpande, Nayanam, and More
  3. Ethirneechal Thodargiradhu Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know
  4. OnePlus 15s Visits BIS Certification Website; Could Launch in India Soon
  5. Infinix Xpad Edge With 13.2-Inch Display, 8,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. Google's Pixel Phones Get a Second December Update With These Fixes
  7. GTA 6 Map Guide: Here's All You Need to Know About Different Areas
  8. Tomb Raider Is Coming to iOS and Android Next Year
  9. Samsung Will Unveil These New Bespoke AI Devices at CES 2026
  10. OnePlus Watch Lite With Up to 10 Days Battery Life Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Adobe Firefly Platform Updated With New AI Models and Tools, Offers Limited-Time Unlimited Generations
  2. Boat Valour Ring 1 Launched in India With Heart Rate Variability Tracking, Up to 15-Day Battery Life: Price, Features
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Was the Best-Selling Game in the US in November, but Trails Battlefield 6 in 2025
  4. Truecaller Voicemail Feature Launched for Android Users in India With Transcription in 12 Regional Languages
  5. OpenAI Starts Reviewing Third-Party App Submissions for ChatGPT Integration
  6. Google Brings Opal, an AI-Powered Mini App Builder Tool to Gemini
  7. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G India Launch Teased Soon After Global Debut: Expected Specifications, Features
  8. CES 2026: Samsung to Unveil Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, Jet Bot Steam Ultra Robot Vacuum, and More
  9. Samsung Exynos 2600 Details Leak Ahead of Galaxy S26 Launch; Could Be Equipped With 10-Core CPU, AMD GPU
  10. Vivo Y50e 5G, Vivo Y50s 5G Appear on Google Play Console; Mysterious Vivo Phone Listed on Certification Site
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »