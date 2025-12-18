Boat Valour Ring 1 is a new smart ring that was launched in India on Thursday, and it offers continuous health and fitness tracking while allowing you to wear a regular watch. Built with a lightweight titanium frame, the ring offers round-the-clock heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, and stress insights in a screen-free form factor. It also supports activity tracking and multiple sports modes, while focusing on long battery life and durability. The Valour Ring 1 is said to deliver essential health data through a compact, discreet wearable.

Boat Valour Ring 1 Price in India, Availability

Pricing for the Boat Valour Ring 1 is set at Rs. 11,999 and will be available in India via Amazon, Flipkart, the company's website, and select offline retail stores. It is offered in a Carbon Black matte finish and comes in sizes ranging from 7 to 12.

The company also provides a sizing kit that allows users to measure their fingers at home before placing an order, to ensure an accurate fit. Boat also says that customers will get access to a health benefits package when they purchase the wearable.

Boat Valour Ring 1 Features, Specifications

The Boat Valour Ring 1 is a ring-shaped fitness tracker designed for continuous monitoring. It is built using a lightweight titanium frame and weighs under 6g. The ring targets users who prefer discreet tracking without a smartwatch and focuses on background health monitoring rather than notifications or on-screen interaction.

Health features in the Boat Valour Ring 1 include 24x7 heart rate monitoring, Heart Rate Variability (HRV) insights, SpO2 tracking, step and activity tracking, skin temperature monitoring, stress tracking, and VO2 Max estimation. Sleep tracking covers sleep-stage analysis and daytime nap detection.

The ring also supports more than 40 sports modes, including strength training, running, cycling, and walking. All data is accessed through the Boat Crest companion app, which has received an updated interface.

The Valour Ring 1 uses an advanced chipset paired with next-generation sensors for continuous tracking, according to the company. Boat claims up to 15 days of battery life on a single charge. Charging is handled via a USB Type-C dock, with a full charge taking under 90 minutes. For durability, the ring carries a 5 ATM water resistance rating, which means you should be able to wear it while swimming or taking a shower.