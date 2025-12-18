Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was the best-selling of November in the US, but it is losing the battle to Battlefield 6 this year. Electronic Arts' military shooter, which released across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X, is the best-selling game in the US in 2025 year-to-date, according to data from Circana. Black Ops 7 is seventh on the list of top selling titles of the year so far.

Mat Piscatela, senior director at market analytics firm Circana, shared games industry retail data on Wednesday, confirming that the launch of Black Ops 7 marked the 18th consecutive year that a Call of Duty game was the best-selling title of its launch month. In November, the newest Call of Duty was the top selling game in the US — counting both physical and digital sales across supported platforms.

EA's Battlefield 6 was second to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 in the month, but leads the chart for year-to-date dollar sales in the US this year (both physical and digital copies across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox). NBA 2K26, Monster Hunter: Wilds, and Borderlands 4 wrap up the top four best-selling games in the US in 2025.

Battlefield Vs. Call of Duty

This marks a rare win for Battlefield over Call of Duty, which usually tops the best-selling games list every year. While the two shooter franchises have long competed against each other with new releases, the Call of Duty juggernaut has largely remained unchallenged.

This has been especially true in recent years when Battlefield faltered with Battlefield 5 and Battlefield 2042. The franchise went on a four-year hiatus; meanwhile Call of Duty extended its lead with yearly launches. The success of Battlefield 6, which returned the franchise to form, coincided with the underwhelming launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

Battlefield 6 sold over 7 million copies in just three days after it launched on October 10. EA called it “one of the biggest gaming and entertainment launches of the year” and confirmed the game had the biggest opening in Battlefield franchise history.

Activision has not shared sales figures for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which launched on November 14. The publisher, however, acknowledged that the franchise had not met expectations. “To be very clear, we know what you expect and rest assured we will deliver, and overdeliver, on those expectations as we move forward,” the company said in an update this month.

The publisher also announced that it would no longer do back-to-back Black Ops and Modern Warfare launches going forward to ensure it provides a “unique experience each and every year.”