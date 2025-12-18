Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Was the Best Selling Game in the US in November, but Trails Battlefield 6 in 2025

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Was the Best-Selling Game in the US in November, but Trails Battlefield 6 in 2025

Battlefield 6 sold over 7 million copies in just three days of launch.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 December 2025 18:03 IST
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Was the Best-Selling Game in the US in November, but Trails Battlefield 6 in 2025

Photo Credit: EA/ Activision

Battlefield 6 released on October 10, while Black Ops 7 launched on November 14

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 features a co-op campaign
  • Battlefield 6 is the biggest opening in Battlefield franchise history
  • Black Ops 7 was the top-selling game in the US in November
Advertisement

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was the best-selling of November in the US, but it is losing the battle to Battlefield 6 this year. Electronic Arts' military shooter, which released across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X, is the best-selling game in the US in 2025 year-to-date, according to data from Circana. Black Ops 7 is seventh on the list of top selling titles of the year so far.

Mat Piscatela, senior director at market analytics firm Circana, shared games industry retail data on Wednesday, confirming that the launch of Black Ops 7 marked the 18th consecutive year that a Call of Duty game was the best-selling title of its launch month. In November, the newest Call of Duty was the top selling game in the US — counting both physical and digital sales across supported platforms.

EA's Battlefield 6 was second to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 in the month, but leads the chart for year-to-date dollar sales in the US this year (both physical and digital copies across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox). NBA 2K26, Monster Hunter: Wilds, and Borderlands 4 wrap up the top four best-selling games in the US in 2025.

2025 Year-to-Date chart with corrected reporting dates. (Jan 5 through Nov 29).

[image or embed]

— Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 8:11 PM

Battlefield Vs. Call of Duty

This marks a rare win for Battlefield over Call of Duty, which usually tops the best-selling games list every year. While the two shooter franchises have long competed against each other with new releases, the Call of Duty juggernaut has largely remained unchallenged.

This has been especially true in recent years when Battlefield faltered with Battlefield 5 and Battlefield 2042. The franchise went on a four-year hiatus; meanwhile Call of Duty extended its lead with yearly launches. The success of Battlefield 6, which returned the franchise to form, coincided with the underwhelming launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

Battlefield 6 sold over 7 million copies in just three days after it launched on October 10. EA called it “one of the biggest gaming and entertainment launches of the year” and confirmed the game had the biggest opening in Battlefield franchise history.

Activision has not shared sales figures for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which launched on November 14. The publisher, however, acknowledged that the franchise had not met expectations. “To be very clear, we know what you expect and rest assured we will deliver, and overdeliver, on those expectations as we move forward,” the company said in an update this month.

The publisher also announced that it would no longer do back-to-back Black Ops and Modern Warfare launches going forward to ensure it provides a “unique experience each and every year.”

Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Excellent and immersive multiplayer
  • Satisfying gunplay
  • Large-scale multiplayer modes
  • Robust performance
  • State of the art visuals
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming single-player campaign
  • Sluggish multiplayer progression
  • Lack of truly massive maps
Read detailed Electronic Arts Battlefield 6 review
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Battlefield
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Battlefield 6, EA, Call of Duty Black Ops 7, Black Ops 7, Call of Duty, Activision
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Truecaller Voicemail Feature Launched for Android Users in India With Transcription in 12 Regional Languages

Related Stories

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Was the Best-Selling Game in the US in November, but Trails Battlefield 6 in 2025
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Will Launch in India Soon: See Expected Features
  2. Ethirneechal Thodargiradhu Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know
  3. Eko OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Google's Pixel Phones Get a Second December Update With These Fixes
  5. OnePlus 15s Visits BIS Certification Website; Could Launch in India Soon
  6. Vivo Y50e 5G, Vivo Y50s 5G Spotted on Google Play Console, May Launch Soon
  7. You Can Now Vibe Code AI Mini Apps Within Gemini With This Tool
#Latest Stories
  1. Adobe Firefly Platform Updated With New AI Models and Tools, Offers Limited-Time Unlimited Generations
  2. Boat Valour Ring 1 Launched in India With Heart Rate Variability Tracking, Up to 15-Day Battery Life: Price, Features
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Was the Best-Selling Game in the US in November, but Trails Battlefield 6 in 2025
  4. Truecaller Voicemail Feature Launched for Android Users in India With Transcription in 12 Regional Languages
  5. OpenAI Starts Reviewing Third-Party App Submissions for ChatGPT Integration
  6. Google Brings Opal, an AI-Powered Mini App Builder Tool to Gemini
  7. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G India Launch Teased Soon After Global Debut: Expected Specifications, Features
  8. CES 2026: Samsung to Unveil Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, Jet Bot Steam Ultra Robot Vacuum, and More
  9. Samsung Exynos 2600 Details Leak Ahead of Galaxy S26 Launch; Could Be Equipped With 10-Core CPU, AMD GPU
  10. Vivo Y50e 5G, Vivo Y50s 5G Appear on Google Play Console; Mysterious Vivo Phone Listed on Certification Site
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »