James Webb Confirms First Runaway Supermassive Black Hole Rocking Through Space

JWST confirms a runaway supermassive black hole moving at 2.2 million mph, forming stars along its path.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 December 2025 22:31 IST
James Webb Confirms First Runaway Supermassive Black Hole Rocking Through Space

Photo Credit: NASA

A runaway supermassive black hole leaves a massive tail of gas and star formation in its wake

Highlights
  • Runaway supermassive black hole confirmed by JWST
  • Moving at 2.2 million mph through Cosmic Owl galaxies
  • Shockwave triggers star formation along 200,000-light-year tail
Astronomers have verified a runaway supermassive black hole by observing it with the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), tearing across space at 2.2 million mph within a pair of galaxies known as the “Cosmic Owl”. This black hole, which weighs 10 million times the mass of the sun, is blasting a galaxy-sized shock wave in front of it and has left a 200,000 light-year-long trail of gas behind that is stimulating star formation. Its extreme velocity makes it the first known runaway supermassive black hole, all of which makes it one of the fastest-moving objects in the Universe.

Runaway Black Hole Confirmed by JWST, Racing at 1,000 km/s After Galaxy Merger

According to a Space.com report, the black hole was initially spotted in 2023 with the Hubble Space Telescope as a streak of disturbed gas, indicating a massive object in motion. JWST observations have now confirmed its presence at the tip of this streak, moving at roughly 1,000 kilometres per second, far faster than most cosmic bodies, and escaping the gravity of its home galaxies.

The runaway black hole was created after the central black holes of two galaxies merged, generating gravitational waves and hurtling it away, leaving the new galaxy empty except for newborn stars along its path.

Rare Runaway Black Hole Spotted 9 Billion Light-Years Away, Confirming Galaxy Merger Theories
The Cosmic Owl galaxies, 9 billion light-years from us, are in no imminent danger - indicating that such black hole kicks, while rarely detected, may be more common when two galaxies collide.
Pieter van Dokkum's team emphasises that space-based imaging was key to spotting the runaway black hole; future telescopes may reveal more and study their galactic impact.

 

Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates.

Further reading: supermassive black hole, James Webb Space Telescope, runaway black hole, Cosmic Owl galaxies, star formation, astronomy
Gadgets 360 Staff
GTA 6 Map Guide Explained: Here’s All You Need to Know About Different Areas, Biomes
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS to Make Closest Approach to Earth on December 19

Comment
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
