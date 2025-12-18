Astronomers have verified a runaway supermassive black hole by observing it with the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), tearing across space at 2.2 million mph within a pair of galaxies known as the “Cosmic Owl”. This black hole, which weighs 10 million times the mass of the sun, is blasting a galaxy-sized shock wave in front of it and has left a 200,000 light-year-long trail of gas behind that is stimulating star formation. Its extreme velocity makes it the first known runaway supermassive black hole, all of which makes it one of the fastest-moving objects in the Universe.

Runaway Black Hole Confirmed by JWST, Racing at 1,000 km/s After Galaxy Merger

According to a Space.com report, the black hole was initially spotted in 2023 with the Hubble Space Telescope as a streak of disturbed gas, indicating a massive object in motion. JWST observations have now confirmed its presence at the tip of this streak, moving at roughly 1,000 kilometres per second, far faster than most cosmic bodies, and escaping the gravity of its home galaxies.

The runaway black hole was created after the central black holes of two galaxies merged, generating gravitational waves and hurtling it away, leaving the new galaxy empty except for newborn stars along its path.

Rare Runaway Black Hole Spotted 9 Billion Light-Years Away, Confirming Galaxy Merger Theories

The Cosmic Owl galaxies, 9 billion light-years from us, are in no imminent danger - indicating that such black hole kicks, while rarely detected, may be more common when two galaxies collide.

Pieter van Dokkum's team emphasises that space-based imaging was key to spotting the runaway black hole; future telescopes may reveal more and study their galactic impact.