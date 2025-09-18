Technology News
Crypto Market Rallies After US Fed Rate Cut, Bitcoin Rises to $117,300

The US Federal Reserve’s 25 bps rate cut sparks cautious optimism as investors rotate into altcoins like XRP.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 September 2025 13:33 IST
Crypto Market Rallies After US Fed Rate Cut, Bitcoin Rises to $117,300

Photo Credit: Unsplash/André François McKenzie

Fed’s policy easing sparks optimism across digital assets, with investors tracking fresh liquidity

Highlights
  • Traders eye Ethereum and altcoins as market adjusts to Fed’s 25 bps rate
  • XRP, BNB, Solana, and Dogecoin record notable gains alongside Bitcoin
  • Analysts see liquidity shifting from money markets into crypto
After the US Federal Reserve delivered a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut on Thursday, Bitcoin is trading around $117,300 (roughly Rs. 1.03 crore) while Ethereum also saw its price rise, and it is currently trading at $4,500 (roughly Rs. 3.9 lakh). At the same time, altcoins such as Dogecoin, Solana, and BNB posted solid gains. The US Fed has lowered its benchmark rate to 4-4.25 percent. As per the price tracker on Gadgets 360, Bitcoin stands at Rs. 1.02 crore, while Ethereum trades at Rs. 3.98 lakh. 

Altcoin Prices Rise as Traders Eye Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell's Comments

XRP trades at $3.08 (roughly Rs. 271), Binance Coin (BNB) climbs to $989 (roughly Rs. 87,100), Solana (SOL) rose to $244 (roughly Rs. 21,500), and Dogecoin (DOGE) gained over 5 percent to $0.279 (roughly Rs. 24). Market activity reflects optimism but with caution, as traders weigh in the aftermath of the US Fed rate cuts and sector-specific developments. 

Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO of Pi42, explained the market's tone and further said, “The crypto market is digesting the Fed's 25 bps rate cut with surprising calm, as Bitcoin is moving upwards slowly despite initial volatility […] Ethereum, meanwhile, is flashing strength as bulls eye fresh record highs […] Interestingly, despite neutral price action in Bitcoin, altcoins like XRP and Dogecoin are showing stronger reactions, suggesting capital rotation beneath the surface.”

Highlighting Bitcoin's near-term setup, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “The decision carried a dovish tilt, acknowledging slower job gains, rising unemployment, and sticky inflation. The immediate market reaction was muted. BTC largely consolidated around $115,000 (roughly Rs. 1.01 crore), swinging between $115,000-$117,000 (roughly Rs. 1.01 crore-1.03 crore) and briefly dipping below the support level before buyers stepped in. With momentum now shifting higher, BTC is testing $117,800 (roughly Rs. 1.03 crore) resistance.”

Mudrex CEO Edul Patel added that liquidity may now shift back toward crypto and equities, “The rate cut could push about $7 trillion (6,16,91,000 crore) of funds parked in money market funds towards riskier assets like crypto and stocks, bringing fresh liquidity into the markets. With the Fed signalling two more cuts this year, macroeconomic data in the coming days should be closely watched.”

Traders now await Powell's comments and macroeconomic data for further clues on the sustainability of this rally. A breakout above $118,500 (roughly Rs. 1.04 crore) could open the door for fresh highs, while support near $115,000 (roughly Rs. 1.01 crore) may cushion short-term downside risks.
 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
