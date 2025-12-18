The Roofman Now Streaming Online: Everything You Need to Know

The Roofman is a crime-based story that roots into the unsettling, riveting and fascinating narrative of the notorious criminal who breaks into the stores by their rooftops. It is an investigative storytelling with the real life interviews and footage. The film goes into a detailed insight into the crime, psychology, and blurred line between intelligence and obsession. It has a gripping narrative and factual depths. The Roofman gives a strong base to fans with real-life stories of crime and also documentary thrillers.

When and Where to Watch

The Roofman is there on Lionsgate Play from December 19, 2025. Viewers can enjoy the thrilling taste of this series then from their homes.

Trailer and Plot

The Roofman is the nickname given to the criminal in the series. The events show the very unusual method of crime, which is by barging into houses through the rooftops. The plot moves with a series of robberies which are well planed and the burglar enters the building by cutting the roof. This leaves the investigators puzzled for many years. The story unfolds the film which navigates how the criminals evades the law enforcement. The eventual manhunt and the psychological factors derives his actions.

Cast and Crew

The Roofman includes the cast real-life individuals than the fictional characters. It includes interviews along with law enforcement officials, investigators and people connected with the case. Derek Cianfrance directed the series. Jamie Patricof, Lynette Howell Taylor, Alex Orlovsky, Dyllan Sellers, and Duncan Montgomery are the producers.

Reception

The Roofman has got positive attention from the viewers for the gripping storyline. It has an IMDb rating of 7.1 out of 10.