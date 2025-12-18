Technology News
English Edition

The Roofman Now Streaming Online: Everything You Need to Know

The Roofman is out now on the OTT, Lionsgate Play with the crime thriller stories based on real incidents.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 December 2025 20:44 IST
The Roofman Now Streaming Online: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Lionsgate Play

The Roofman docu-series reveals real crime stories of intruders entering roofs

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Crime thriller with real footages and interviews
  • Directed by Derek Cianfrance, the series is out now
  • Prodcued by Jamie Patricof and others
Advertisement

The Roofman is a crime-based story that roots into the unsettling, riveting and fascinating narrative of the notorious criminal who breaks into the stores by their rooftops. It is an investigative storytelling with the real life interviews and footage. The film goes into a detailed insight into the crime, psychology, and blurred line between intelligence and obsession. It has a gripping narrative and factual depths. The Roofman gives a strong base to fans with real-life stories of crime and also documentary thrillers.

When and Where to Watch

The Roofman is there on Lionsgate Play from December 19, 2025. Viewers can enjoy the thrilling taste of this series then from their homes.

Trailer and Plot

The Roofman is the nickname given to the criminal in the series. The events show the very unusual method of crime, which is by barging into houses through the rooftops. The plot moves with a series of robberies which are well planed and the burglar enters the building by cutting the roof. This leaves the investigators puzzled for many years. The story unfolds the film which navigates how the criminals evades the law enforcement. The eventual manhunt and the psychological factors derives his actions.

Cast and Crew

The Roofman includes the cast real-life individuals than the fictional characters. It includes interviews along with law enforcement officials, investigators and people connected with the case. Derek Cianfrance directed the series. Jamie Patricof, Lynette Howell Taylor, Alex Orlovsky, Dyllan Sellers, and Duncan Montgomery are the producers.

Reception

The Roofman has got positive attention from the viewers for the gripping storyline. It has an IMDb rating of 7.1 out of 10.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lionsgate Play, OTT, crime thriller, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
GTA 6 Map Guide Explained: Here’s All You Need to Know About Different Areas, Biomes

Related Stories

The Roofman Now Streaming Online: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google's Pixel Phones Get a Second December Update With These Fixes
  2. OTT Releases of the Week: Thamma, Mrs Deshpande, Nayanam, and More
  3. Ethirneechal Thodargiradhu Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know
  4. Samsung's 2nm Exynos 2600 Details Leak With 10-Core CPU and AMD GPU
  5. Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS to Make Closest Approach to Earth on December 19
  6. Perseverance Mars rover set for long-term exploration and sample collection
#Latest Stories
  1. Physicists Push Superconducting Diodes to Higher Temperatures
  2. NASA’s Perseverance Rover Poised for Years of Exploration Across Jezero Crater
  3. James Webb Space Telescope Could Illuminate Dark Matter in an Unexpected Way
  4. James Webb Confirms First Runaway Supermassive Black Hole Rocking Through Space
  5. Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS to Make Closest Approach to Earth on December 19
  6. The Roofman Now Streaming Online: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Adobe Firefly Platform Updated With New AI Models and Tools, Offers Limited-Time Unlimited Generations
  8. Boat Valour Ring 1 Launched in India With Heart Rate Variability Tracking, Up to 15-Day Battery Life: Price, Features
  9. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Was the Best-Selling Game in the US in November, but Trails Battlefield 6 in 2025
  10. Truecaller Voicemail Feature Launched for Android Users in India With Transcription in 12 Regional Languages
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »