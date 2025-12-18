Technology News
English Edition
  Adobe Firefly Platform Updated With New AI Models and Tools, Offers Limited Time Unlimited Generations

Adobe Firefly Platform Updated With New AI Models and Tools, Offers Limited-Time Unlimited Generations

Adobe is offering paid users on select tiers unlimited image and video generations till January 15 in the Firefly app.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 December 2025 19:08 IST
Photo Credit: Adobe

Topaz Astra and Black Forest Labs’ Flux.2 AI models have also been added to Adobe Firefly

Highlights
  • Adobe added a new Prompt to Edit controls tool for AI videos in Firefly
  • The tool makes use of Runway’s Aleph model’s capabilities
  • Firefly video editor is now widely available in public beta
Adobe Firefly is getting upgraded with new artificial intelligence (AI) models and tools. Additionally, the company is also introducing a limited-time offer, which will let select paid users generate unlimited AI images and videos till January 15. The company says these new additions will give users more control over their generations and the flexibility in the models they use to generate assets and content. Notably, in November, the San Jose, California-based software giant added Google's Nano Banana Pro image generation and editing model to Photoshop and the Firefly platform.

Adobe Firefly Gets New Tools and AI Models

In a blog post, the company detailed the new features Firefly users will be able to access across the Android and iOS apps and the website. Among them is the new Prompt to Edit tool. Powered by Runway's Aleph model, it allows users to make precise edits to an AI-generated video after it has been generated.

The company said users earlier were forced to re-generate the video from scratch if the AI model made a mistake or if the output was not up to the mark. However, with this tool, users will be able to use text prompts to make iterative edits to a video, similar to how Nano Banana allows them to do with images.

Another addition is the camera motion reference tool. When using the Firefly video model, users can now upload the start frame image, along with a reference video showing the camera motion they want to recreate. The model will combine both in the new AI-generated video, offering more ways to control the output.

Two new AI models are now also available in the Firefly platform. First is Topaz Astra, which can be accessed from Firefly Boards. Adobe says the model allows users to upscale their footage to 1080p or 4K resolution by improving clarity and detail. This task can also be run in the background while the user works on another project. Similarly, multiple videos can also be queued together for a more seamless experience.

The second new AI model is Black Forest Labs' Flux.2. It is the company's latest image generation and editing model. Adobe says it offers photorealistic detail, text rendering, and supports up to four reference images. This model is available in Firefly's text-to-image module, Prompt to Edit tool, and Firefly Boards. Additionally, it can also be found in the Photoshop desktop version's Generative Fill. In January, the model will be added to the Adobe Express app.

Adobe is also rolling out the Firefly video editor widely in public beta. The browser-based video editor allows users to combine generated clips, music tracks, and visuals with their footage to create a final, publish-ready video. The editor also comes with a multi-track timeline, as well as lets users edit by text when they work with talking-head or interview content.

Finally, Adobe is offering its Firefly Pro and Firefly Premium subscribers unlimited image and video generations in the app until January 15. The offer includes all image models available, and the Firefly video model for video generations.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
