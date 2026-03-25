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Bhutan Moves 519 Bitcoin to Multiple Wallets, Including QCP Capital Link

Government-linked wallets shift BTC amidst ongoing treasury activity.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 March 2026 18:12 IST
Bhutan Moves 519 Bitcoin to Multiple Wallets, Including QCP Capital Link

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Funds are routed through multiple wallets as part of treasury activity.

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Highlights
  • Large BTC transfer detected through on-chain tracking
  • Transfer includes a wallet tied to an institutional trading firm
  • The move follows the earlier BTC shift reported this month
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Bhutan has moved 519.7 BTC, worth approximately $36.5 million (roughly Rs. 3,060 crore), from its sovereign crypto holdings to multiple wallets, including one linked to institutional trading firm QCP Capital. Blockchain analytics platforms have detected the transfer, which has raised questions about the nation's possible selling activity. This decision comes as Bitcoin stabilises above $71,000 (roughly Rs. 66.7 lakh), and reflects ongoing adjustments in Bhutan's digital asset strategy as it manages one of the largest state-backed crypto reserves. 

On-Chain Transfer Signals Active Management of State Crypto Assets

The transfer was linked to wallets connected to Bhutan's sovereign investment division, Druk Holding & Investments, which has been actively overseeing the nation's Bitcoin holdings. Such transfers are frequently viewed as an opening to liquidity management or partial asset sales, though the precise motivation behind the movement is still unknown. Market observers noted that routing funds through multiple wallets and institutional links could indicate preparation for over-the-counter transactions rather than direct exchange selling. 

There has been no official statement from Bhutanese authorities regarding the transfer. However, on-chain tracking accounts highlighted that part of the Bitcoin was moved to a wallet linked to QCP Capital, a known digital asset trading firm. Analysts who track blockchain activity noted that such transactions can surely impact market sentiment, particularly when sovereign entities holding large crypto positions are involved, hence a close eye is kept on their movements. 

The development follows a similar move earlier this month, when Bhutan transferred around $11.8 million (roughly Rs. 980 crore) worth of Bitcoin from its national reserves. These repeated transactions suggest an active treasury management approach, as the country continues to rebalance its holdings amidst changing market conditions and price movements.

Overall, Bhutan's latest Bitcoin transfer highlights the evolving role of governments in managing digital asset reserves. While such moves may reflect strategic liquidity planning, they can also raise concerns about potential market impact if large volumes are sold. As sovereign participation in crypto grows, such transactions are likely to attract increased scrutiny from market participants and regulators alike.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

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Further reading: Bitcoin, Crypto News, Cryptocurrency
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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