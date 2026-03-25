Bhutan has moved 519.7 BTC, worth approximately $36.5 million (roughly Rs. 3,060 crore), from its sovereign crypto holdings to multiple wallets, including one linked to institutional trading firm QCP Capital. Blockchain analytics platforms have detected the transfer, which has raised questions about the nation's possible selling activity. This decision comes as Bitcoin stabilises above $71,000 (roughly Rs. 66.7 lakh), and reflects ongoing adjustments in Bhutan's digital asset strategy as it manages one of the largest state-backed crypto reserves.

On-Chain Transfer Signals Active Management of State Crypto Assets

The transfer was linked to wallets connected to Bhutan's sovereign investment division, Druk Holding & Investments, which has been actively overseeing the nation's Bitcoin holdings. Such transfers are frequently viewed as an opening to liquidity management or partial asset sales, though the precise motivation behind the movement is still unknown. Market observers noted that routing funds through multiple wallets and institutional links could indicate preparation for over-the-counter transactions rather than direct exchange selling.

There has been no official statement from Bhutanese authorities regarding the transfer. However, on-chain tracking accounts highlighted that part of the Bitcoin was moved to a wallet linked to QCP Capital, a known digital asset trading firm. Analysts who track blockchain activity noted that such transactions can surely impact market sentiment, particularly when sovereign entities holding large crypto positions are involved, hence a close eye is kept on their movements.

The Royal Government of Bhutan moved 519.7 $BTC worth $36.75M to 2 wallets and 1 linked to QCP Capital.https://t.co/hiGpK3qhfy pic.twitter.com/8vdGkWoSKx — Onchain Lens (@OnchainLens) March 25, 2026

The development follows a similar move earlier this month, when Bhutan transferred around $11.8 million (roughly Rs. 980 crore) worth of Bitcoin from its national reserves. These repeated transactions suggest an active treasury management approach, as the country continues to rebalance its holdings amidst changing market conditions and price movements.

Overall, Bhutan's latest Bitcoin transfer highlights the evolving role of governments in managing digital asset reserves. While such moves may reflect strategic liquidity planning, they can also raise concerns about potential market impact if large volumes are sold. As sovereign participation in crypto grows, such transactions are likely to attract increased scrutiny from market participants and regulators alike.

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