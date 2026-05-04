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Capital B Secures $1.3 Million From Adam Back for Bitcoin-Focused Strategy

Fresh capital to support the company’s Bitcoin treasury accumulation plans.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 May 2026 18:21 IST
Capital B Secures $1.3 Million From Adam Back for Bitcoin-Focused Strategy

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Mariia Shalabaieva

New funding aimed at accelerating Bitcoin-focused treasury operations

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Highlights
  • Warrant issuance gives Back option to buy future shares
  • Funds to support the company’s Bitcoin treasury strategy
  • Stock price rose after the announcement of the investment
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Capital B has raised $1.28 million (roughly Rs. 12.16 crore) through a warrant issuance subscribed by Blockstream CEO Adam Back, further solidifying the cryptographer's support for the French-listed Bitcoin treasury company. Back further subscribed to 10 million subscription warrants at $0.13 (roughly Rs. 12.3) each, as per the announcement from Capital B. Back can buy one new share of future company stock at an exercise price of $0.98 (roughly Rs. 93) under each warrant, which is the company's market net asset value (mNAV) of 1.1 per share, the company said. 

Adam Back Expands Stake Through New Warrant Subscription

Back is already one of the largest strategic investors in Capital B, and now, with this deal, it would also increase Back's exposure to the company. Currently, he holds over 39.5 million shares, or 9.97 percent of Capital B's shares on a fully diluted basis. The move comes as some Bitcoin treasury companies continue to raise capital to pursue accumulation strategies, while others use derivatives or asset sales to reduce balance sheet risk during Bitcoin's downturn. 

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In the past month, in Europe, only Capital B and the UK-based Connecting Excellence Group (XCE) were the only Bitcoin treasury companies to raise capital. XCE also saw a capital raise of $794,000 (roughly Rs. 7.5 crore) in April, which was also backed by Adam Back. 

In a post on X, Capital B stated that the new capital will be used to “accelerate” its Bitcoin treasury strategy, which was perceived as a positive signal from shareholders. After the announcement of this move, Capital B's stock price also rose by over 6.5 percent on Monday, but overall, it is still down by 16 percent since the beginning of 2026, according to data by Yahoo Finance.

While other Bitcoin treasury companies are reducing their balance sheet risk associated with Bitcoin's downturn, in April, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin treasury company, Nakamoto, announced an actively managed Bitcoin derivatives program that aims to generate recurring income from volatility and hedge part of its corporate BTC holdings against downside exposure, as per a press release

This development showcases how Bitcoin treasury firms are looking to explore various funding and risk management strategies with the changing market conditions. While some firms are paying more attention to accumulation, others are turning to derivatives and hedging tools to manage volatility.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

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Further reading: Bitcoin, Adam Back, Cryptocurrency, Crypto Markets
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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