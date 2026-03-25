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CFTC Launches Innovation Task Force to Regulate Crypto and AI Markets

New task force aims to define rules for emerging financial technologies.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 March 2026 16:54 IST
CFTC Launches Innovation Task Force to Regulate Crypto and AI Markets

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CFTC forms team to guide oversight of crypto and AI markets

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Highlights
  • Task force to address gaps in crypto and AI regulation
  • Focus on DeFi, tokenisation, and algorithmic systems
  • Move signals push for structured oversight framework
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The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) just announced the launch of an Innovation Task Force. This task force aims to establish regulatory structures for emerging technologies, specifically those related to cryptocurrencies and artificial intelligence. This initiative seeks to encourage responsible innovation, all while maintaining market integrity and protecting consumers. The task force will assemble specialists from diverse backgrounds. The main objective of this organisation is to address regulatory gaps and create more defined guidelines for companies operating within the rapidly evolving digital asset and AI-driven financial markets. 

Regulator Expands Focus on Emerging Technologies and Market Oversight

This task force will function within the CFTC's larger initiative to modernise its oversight of financial technologies, concentrating on areas like decentralised finance, tokenisation, and algorithmic systems. It will likely collaborate with industry stakeholders, policymakers, and other regulatory bodies to gain a deeper understanding of the associated risks and potential benefits. This shift highlights the mounting demands on regulators to adapt to rapid technological change. The financial services sector, along with trading infrastructure, is being reshaped by the ongoing evolution of crypto and AI.

The chairman of CFTC, Michael S. Selig, said “By establishing a clear regulatory framework for innovators building on the new frontier of finance, we can foster responsible innovation at home and ensure American market participants are not left on the sidelines”. Michael J. Passalacqua has been given the responsibility to lead the task force as senior adviser to Selig.

This development builds on previous CFTC initiatives to engage with the crypto industry. The regulator had previously opened the door to spot crypto trading on regulated platforms, signalling a shift towards integrating digital assets into mainstream finance. It has also been involved in initiatives such as working with Major League Baseball (MLB) and Polymarket to establish an integrity framework for prediction markets. These examples highlight the CFTC's growing role in shaping oversight for new financial products while balancing innovation with regulatory safeguards.

In essence, the establishment of the Innovation Task Force underscores the CFTC's commitment to a more structured approach to regulating new technologies. Although this move could offer much-needed clarity for crypto and AI companies, challenges persist regarding implementation and coordination with other regulatory entities. The initiative's ultimate success will likely depend on its ability to effectively balance innovation with strong safeguards.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
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Further reading: crypto regulation, Crypto news, CFTC
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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