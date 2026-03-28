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Realme 16 5G Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More

From expected price in India to features and specifications, here's everything we know about the Realme 16 5G.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 March 2026 15:00 IST
Realme 16 5G Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 16 5G will feature a pill-shaped rear camera module.

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Highlights
  • The Realme 16 5G will go on sale in India via Flipkart
  • It is confirmed to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 60W charging support
  • Global variant of Realme 16 is powered by the Dimensity 6400 Turbo SoC
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The Realme 16 5G is all set to be launched in India soon, following its debut in select markets earlier this year. It is expected to be the latest addition to the brand's numbered lineup, which already comprises the Realme 16 Pro and 16 Pro+ 5G models. In the days leading up to its launch, several details about the upcoming handset have been teased. The Realme 16 5G is confirmed to be backed by a 7,000mAh battery.

As we wait for the official debut, here is everything we know about the upcoming Realme 16 5G, including its launch date, expected price in India, features, specifications, and more.

Realme 16 5G India Launch Details

The Realme 16 5G is expected to launch in India soon. However, its launch date remains under wraps. The handset is confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart. The e-commerce giant has also put up a dedicated microsite for the handset's launch.

Realme 16 5G Price in India, Colour Options (Expected)

Realme has yet to reveal the price of its upcoming handset. The Realme 16 5G was launched in select global markets earlier this year, at a starting price of VND 11,490,000 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the 8GB+256GB RAM and onboard storage configuration. It also comes in a 12GB+256GB variant, priced at VND 12,490,000 (roughly Rs. 44,000).

However, its India pricing is expected to be lower, since the Realme 16 Pro+, which is the highest-end model in the lineup, has a starting price of Rs. 39,999.

The Realme 16 5G has been confirmed to be available in Air Black and Air White colour options.

Realme 16 5G Features, Specifications (Expected)

The Realme 16 5G is confirmed to sport a 6.57-inch display. It is said to have up to 4,200 nits peak brightness, 3,000Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. The phone will ship with an IP69 dust and water resistance rating. The brand has equipped the upcoming handset with an AirFlow vapour chamber solution, which features a 6,050 sq mm heat dissipation area. It is confirmed to be 8.1mm thick and tip the scales at 183g.

While chipset details remain under wraps, the global variant of the Realme 16 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chip, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. For optics, this model carries a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

The handset is confirmed to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 60W wired fast charging support. The brand claims it can provide 21.67 hours of WhatsApp messaging, 22.86 hours of scrolling Reels on Instagram, up to 22.06 hours of video playback on YouTube, or about six days of music playback on a single charge.

Realme has also teased features like AI Smart Charging and AI Smart Power Saving mode on the upcoming handset.

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Further reading: Realme 16 5G, Realme 16 5G India Launch, Realme 16 5G Specifications, Realme
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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