OnePlus 15R was launched in India late last year in two RAM and storage configurations, with the top-of-the-line model featuring 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Now, the smartphone maker has launched a third RAM and storage option. The new model features 16GB of RAM, while retaining the same internal storage capacity as the top-end model. The new RAM option has been unveiled in the country at a higher price. However, other specifications and features remain unchanged. The smartphone is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 series chipset, coupled with a 7,400mAh battery, while offering support for 80W wired fast charging.

OnePlus 15R 16GB RAM Variant Price in India, Availability

The new top-of-the-line 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration of the OnePlus 15R has been launched in India at Rs. 61,999. Meanwhile, the base variant, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, currently retails at Rs. 54,999. Lastly, the 12GB + 512GB model is available at Rs. 59,999.

The handset is on sale in India via the OnePlus online store and Amazon. The OnePlus 15R is offered in Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze, and Electric Violet colour options.

OnePlus 15R Specifications, Features

The dual SIM smartphone ships with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. The OnePlus 15R is equipped with a 6.83-inch Full-HD+ (1,272×2,800 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to 165Hz refresh rate, 450 ppi pixel density, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It also ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Qualcomm's 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.8GHz, powers the OnePlus 15R, along with an Adreno 8 series GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The handset is equipped with the new G2 Wi-Fi chip and Touch Response Chip. The OnePlus 15R is backed by a 7,400mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. It measures 163.4×77×8.3mm in dimensions, while weighing about 219g.

For optics, the OnePlus 15R boasts a DetailMax Engine-powered dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) main shooter with optical image stabilisation, paired with an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 112-degree field-of-view. It also sports a 32-megapixel (f/2.0) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The handset can record videos at up to 4K/120 fps.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.