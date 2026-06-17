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  • OnePlus 15R Now Available in New 16GB RAM Variant in India With Higher Price Tag: Specifications, Features

OnePlus 15R Now Available in New 16GB RAM Variant in India With Higher Price Tag: Specifications, Features

OnePlus 15R was launched in India in December in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 June 2026 18:29 IST
OnePlus 15R Now Available in New 16GB RAM Variant in India With Higher Price Tag: Specifications, Features

OnePlus 15R features a 32-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • OnePlus 15R is offered in India in three colour options
  • OnePlus 15R features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset
  • OnePlus 15R is on sale in India via the company’s website
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OnePlus 15R was launched in India late last year in two RAM and storage configurations, with the top-of-the-line model featuring 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Now, the smartphone maker has launched a third RAM and storage option. The new model features 16GB of RAM, while retaining the same internal storage capacity as the top-end model. The new RAM option has been unveiled in the country at a higher price. However, other specifications and features remain unchanged. The smartphone is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 series chipset, coupled with a 7,400mAh battery, while offering support for 80W wired fast charging.

OnePlus 15R 16GB RAM Variant Price in India, Availability

The new top-of-the-line 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration of the OnePlus 15R has been launched in India at Rs. 61,999. Meanwhile, the base variant, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, currently retails at Rs. 54,999. Lastly, the 12GB + 512GB model is available at Rs. 59,999.

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The handset is on sale in India via the OnePlus online store and Amazon. The OnePlus 15R is offered in Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze, and Electric Violet colour options.

oneplus 15r roundup oneplus main

OnePlus 15R Specifications, Features

The dual SIM smartphone ships with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. The OnePlus 15R is equipped with a 6.83-inch Full-HD+ (1,272×2,800 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to 165Hz refresh rate, 450 ppi pixel density, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It also ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Qualcomm's 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.8GHz, powers the OnePlus 15R, along with an Adreno 8 series GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The handset is equipped with the new G2 Wi-Fi chip and Touch Response Chip. The OnePlus 15R is backed by a 7,400mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. It measures 163.4×77×8.3mm in dimensions, while weighing about 219g.

For optics, the OnePlus 15R boasts a DetailMax Engine-powered dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) main shooter with optical image stabilisation, paired with an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 112-degree field-of-view. It also sports a 32-megapixel (f/2.0) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The handset can record videos at up to 4K/120 fps.

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OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: OnePlus 15R, OnePlus, OnePlus 15R Price in India, OnePlus 15R Specifications, OnePlus 15R Features, OnePlus 15R India Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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