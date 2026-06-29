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Binance Records Over $400 Million Weekly Net Outflows Ahead of EU MiCA Deadline

Exchange records weekly outflows after withdrawing its MiCA filing in Greece.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 June 2026 15:47 IST
Binance Records Over $400 Million Weekly Net Outflows Ahead of EU MiCA Deadline

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Fabian Kleiser

Binance continues pursuing MiCA authorisation despite Greece withdrawal

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Highlights
  • Weekly outflows accounted for just 0.3 percent of total assets
  • OKX, Bitget, and Bitfinex recorded positive weekly inflows
  • Binance says it remains committed to the European market
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Net outflows at Binance were above $400 million (roughly Rs. 3,779 crore) for the week starting from June 22 after the cryptocurrency platform stated that it is withdrawing its Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) license application from Greece. Data obtained from DefiLlama showed that the weekly net outflow at Binance is 0.3 percent of its $133.3 billion (roughly Rs. 12,59,418 crore) of total assets. Excluding BNB, the amount represents 0.35 percent of the $113.8 billion (roughly Rs. 10,75,182 crore) worth of crypto assets held by the exchange. Post July 1, Binance will limit services for such EU users.

Exchange Continues MiCA Push as Rivals Attract Fresh Deposits

As per the data, Binance had daily net outflows of $1.96 billion (roughly Rs. 18,518 crore) on Wednesday, after which the company stated that it was withdrawing from its license application for the MiCA in Greece. Binance then had an additional daily net outflow of $2.52 billion (roughly Rs. 23,809 crore) and $1.46 billion (roughly Rs. 13,794 crore). It is not an extraordinary amount for Binance, since it normally receives billions of dollars worth of transactions every single day. Another thing that the information lacks is the location from which these funds originate.

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Several competing exchanges tried to lure customers from Binance before the deadline for the bloc. OKX, one of the exchanges that had been making noise about luring Binance users, saw a total of $285.5 million (roughly Rs. 2,697 crore) in net deposits during the period, according to DefiLlama's tracking of exchange reserve wallets, including those disclosed through proof-of-reserves programs. 

OKX obtained its MiCA license in Malta in January 2025. Yet, OKX came third in weekly net flows, following Bitget at $710 million (roughly Rs. 6,708 crore) and Bitfinex at $400 million (roughly Rs. 3,779 crore). However, none of the exchanges is listed on ESMA's MiCA register interim list, which was most recently updated on Friday.

However, the public messaging from Binance is that the firm plans to keep applying for a MiCA license even while on track to miss the July 1 deadline. “As for Binance and Europe, we take this market seriously. It's a small part of our business, but an important one, and we're committed to the EU and our customers there,” said Yi He, a co-founder of the exchange. In any case, Binance has begun encouraging some EU users to move their money into self-custodial wallets or other exchanges.

While Binance seems to be struggling with the MiCA Licensing, a Lithuania-based crypto exchange, WhiteBIT has also secured MiCA from the Austrian Financial Market Authority. Alongside them, OpenPayd also obtained MiCA authorisation, and the firm is able to provide crypto services within the European Economic Area (EEA) through passporting. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Binance, MICA
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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