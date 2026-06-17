Honor X80 Pro Max is confirmed to launch later this month with an 11,000mAh battery. Ahead of its official debut, Honor has teased the display capabilities and durability of the upcoming X80 series phone through new posts on Weibo. It is already confirmed to be released in four different colour options, with support for 90W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging. It is currently available for pre-reservations in China. The Honor X80 Pro Max is rumoured to run on a Snapdragon chipset.

Honor X80 Pro Max Display, Battery and Durability Features Teased

In a series of Weibo posts, Honor announced that the display of Honor X80 Pro Max will offer a brightness of 10,000 nits. Honor describes it as the industry's brightest display. This high brightness will provide high visibility under outdoor lighting conditions. The panel will offer a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is confirmed to have 1.3mm bezels.

An 11,000mAh battery is the highlight of the Honor X80 Pro Max. Honor in new posts claimed the battery will provide smooth performance for up to six years. The phone will also feature the company's Hummingbird Architecture 2.0, which is said to improve short-video playback and memory management.

Further, the Honor X80 Pro Max carries IP68, IP69, and IP69K certifications for dust and water resistance. It is claimed to withstand water immersion in up to 10 meters deep. Additionally, the smartphone is advertised to have received SGS Gold Standard five-Star Drop Resistance certification and is said to achieve a new benchmark with drop protection from heights of up to 3 meters.

The Honor X80 Pro Max is already confirmed to support 90W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging. The phone is scheduled to launch in China on June 22 in Lightning Red, Moonlight White, Mystic Black, and Vibrant Orange colour options. The launch event will begin at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST). The phone is already listed for pre-orders through Honor's official online store, Tmall and JD.com and other websites.

Based on past leaks, we can expect the Honor X80 Pro Max to ship with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 SoC and a 6.8-inch AMOLED display.