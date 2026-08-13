The Vivo Y-series is among the most expansive in the company's lineup, with similar smartphones available under different monikers across markets. According to a report, an unannounced Vivo handset has recently surfaced on a certification platform, which suggests that its launch could be on the horizon. The listing reportedly reveals the purported smartphone's model number and moniker. Vivo, however, has yet to officially announce the handset or reveal its specifications.

Vivo Y6k Google Play Console Listing

The Tech Outlook reports that Google has updated its Google Play Console Supported Devices list with a new handset carrying the model number V2542A. Its device codename is listed as PD2542. As per the publication, it is associated with the Vivo Y6k, which has yet to be announced by the brand. Gadgets 360 independently verified the listing of the purported handset on the Google Play Console.

Interestingly, several other Vivo Y-series smartphones associated with the same model number and codename have already been listed. These include the Vivo Y60c, Vivo Y60e, Vivo Y60e AI Edition, Vivo Y60e m Edition, Vivo Y60i, Vivo Y60i AI Edition, Vivo Y60i m Edition, and Vivo Y6t m Edition.

The shared identifiers reportedly suggest that the Vivo Y6k could be another rebranded version of an existing Vivo Y-series handset, which could target a different market. However, the company has not officially announced the Vivo Y6k or revealed its complete specifications.

The development comes a few months after another Y-series smartphone, the Vivo Y6e, was reportedly discovered on the Google Play Console, carrying the model number V2559A. At the time, the purported handset was reported to share its model number and device codename with the Vivo Y60.

The Vivo Y60, notably, was launched in China in May. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, along with an Adreno 613 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The handset packs a 6,500mAh battery, while offering support for 15W wired charging. It also sports a 6.74-inch LCD touchscreen that refreshes at up to 120Hz. The Vivo Y60 gets a single rear camera unit.

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