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Xiaomi’s Next Foldable Leaked With Wider Screen Ahead of Expected September Launch

Xiaomi has officially announced HyperOS 4 with performance improvements, a redesigned interface and new AI features.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 August 2026 18:12 IST
Xiaomi’s Next Foldable Leaked With Wider Screen Ahead of Expected September Launch

Xiaomi's rumoured foldable model may compete with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • The Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 may launch in early September
  • HyperOS 4 brings a redesigned interface to Xiaomi devices
  • Xiaomi has not confirmed a global launch for the foldable
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Xiaomi is reportedly preparing a new foldable and a major software overhaul, with leaked images providing an early look at both. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 appears to have a wider inner screen than its predecessor, while HyperOS 4 is shown with a refreshed interface and several AI-powered additions. The foldable could debut in early September, ahead of the Xiaomi 18 series. HyperOS 4 is also expected to bring these changes to a wider range of Xiaomi phones and tablets later this year.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 May Launch in September With Wider Foldable Design

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared a leaked image expected to be the Mix Fold 5, showing the phone opened out, revealing a wider inner screen with a reported 4:3 aspect ratio. The design has rounded corners and a selfie camera placed towards one corner of the inner display. The wider format would give the foldable a more tablet-like layout than Xiaomi's previous model.

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The wide foldable handset is expected to ship with HyperOS 4. Xiaomi has officially announced HyperOS 4, its Android 17-based operating system, with performance improvements, a redesigned interface and new AI features. Xiaomi claims HyperOS 4 reduces the total instruction count by 14.4 percent and increases available memory after eight hours of use by 27.2 percent.

The update introduces the new Soft Light Glass design, a redesigned Lock Screen and Device Centre, stacked notifications and widgets, and faster Gallery thumbnail scanning. Super XiaoAI 2.0 also adds cross-app and cross-device actions, Deep Research and webpage creation.

The launch could come sooner than Xiaomi's next flagship phone series. Indian tipster Kartikey Singh (@That_Kartikey) has reportedly backed earlier claims that the Mix Fold 5 may arrive in early September, rather than launching alongside the Xiaomi 18 series later that month.

The timing could also bring Xiaomi's foldable into the same launch window as Apple's first foldable, which is also rumoured to debut in early September. However, the company has yet to confirm whether the rumoured Mix Fold 5 will be launched outside China.

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Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mix Fold 5, Mix Fold 5, Xiaomi HyperOS 4, HyperOS 4, Android 17
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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