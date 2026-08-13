Krafton India has once again released a fresh set of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). These arrive just a day after the game developer offered players a chance to claim the Mecha Ant Backpack and other in-game rewards. Krafton says using the latest codes, players can unlock the exclusive Smiling Pal Backpack in the game, along with other free rewards. The new code drop comes amid BGMI's ongoing 5th Anniversary celebrations and the recently released 4.5 Update.
Here is a complete list of the latest BGMI redeem codes and how to claim the available rewards.
BGMI Redeem Codes for August 13
According to a press note, the new redeem codes can unlock the Smiling Pal Backpack alongside other limited-time in-game rewards. The codes are valid until September 25. However, players are advised to redeem them as early as possible since each code can only be used by a limited number of players.
- LKZBZ8XSHGPD6J6F
- LKZCZWE9EF47MHXC
- LKZDZK6JH8K5BRJT
- LKZEZV5Q9H45XUQT
- LKZFZJ55A6R6E6VK
- LKZGZ8S7EGNB8KTD
- LKZHZW3PQC9K8CUU
- LKZIZBEPCVM47PDP
- LKZJZV8PU3G3EXSF
- LKZKZ4W9HMFKSAF4
- LKZLZWRAWQDEEBRS
- LKZMZPHBNBE8X8BQ
- LKZNZFGCNXGKEVBC
- LKZOZAEXFDBQXC8J
- LKZPZKSVKKSTS6QR
- LKZQZUSH7673GHGU
- LKZRZEQNJSSM6E7T
- LKZVZVUJQTBR6F5E
- LKZTZ54B7W57PWT5
- LKZUZ5SECQHAUXKG
- LKZBAZKRGA8K3EMW
- LKZBBZAGQVBUKWPN
- LKZBCZDCSCQ5XTTW
- LKZBDZMPGR9AMHC3
- LKZBEZVCFDC7DACS
- LKZBFZMVF6P4GS7D
- LKZBGZWM86W9V9RW
- LKZBHZ647RS8GX48
- LKZBIZ85GJCKSCBV
- LKZBJZU6NQATD3AM
- LKZBKZCUQNAQ66DQ
- LKZBLZ47BFGT4UJV
- LKZBMZNX7EBTQ6GA
- LKZBNZWS6R9GC4U3
- LKZBOZTFQCMXKKGT
- LKZBPZJTSV3A8DQF
- LKZBQZU9BNVXJ749
- LKZBRZ7U6QK9KQ8G
- LKZBVZR7BBSGBM7P
- LKZBTZGVAKMB95V7
- LKZBUZMQSXM8HQRD
- LKZCAZEFV7MPSEHE
- LKZCBZV6G94V46DJ
- LKZCCZXPWUXNP3QH
- LKZCDZ9F83EQ4T6E
- LKZCEZDHQNN56TKV
- LKZCFZ4U473CXDDV
- LKZCGZTJF7W6Q7SX
- LKZCHZ4HR4VFUHUG
- LKZCIZCADQVWE5B3
How to Redeem BGMI Codes
Redeeming the codes is a straightforward process. Instead of entering them inside the BGMI game, players need to navigate to the Krafton India website and use the BGMI Redeem Centre. The process is as follows:
Step 1: Head over to the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.
Step 2: Enter your User ID.
Step 3: Enter one of the redemption codes listed above.
Step 4: Now, enter the verification code and click Redeem.
Step 5: If the redemption is successful, a message stating Code Redeemed Successfully will appear. Otherwise, you will see the Code Expired message.
Step 6: The eligible reward will be delivered to your in-game mail.