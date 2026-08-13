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  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Gets Up to Rs. 30,500 Discount in Freedom Sale: Here's What You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Gets Up to Rs. 30,500 Discount in Freedom Sale: Here's What You Need to Know

The Galaxy S26 Ultra, listed at Rs. 1,39,999, is reportedly getting a Rs. 15,000 discount, bringing its effective price to Rs. 1,24,999.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 August 2026 16:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Gets Up to Rs. 30,500 Discount in Freedom Sale: Here's What You Need to Know

Buyers can get additional website and referral discounts

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Highlights
  • Samsung's Galaxy S26 reportedly gets an Rs. 8,000 discount
  • The Galaxy S26+ reportedly gets Rs. 30,500 off
  • The Galaxy S26 Ultra gets a reported Rs. 15,000 discount
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Samsung has increased discounts on its Galaxy S26 series during the ongoing Freedom Sale, bringing the effective prices of the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra down further. The latest offers include discounts of up to Rs. 30,500 on select models, according to a tipster. Samsung has separately confirmed that its Freedom Sale is live, with the Galaxy S26 available from Rs. 79,999. The sale also includes No Cost EMI options and additional discounts for eligible Samsung website purchases and referrals.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Gets New Offers With No Cost EMI

Samsung has confirmed that its Freedom Sale is now live, with the Galaxy S26 available at a starting price of Rs. 79,999. The standard Galaxy S26 with Galaxy AI, a 200-megapixel ProVisual camera and a Pink Gold colour option. The sale includes No Cost EMI options of up to 12 months.

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The Rs. 79,999 starting price is also reflected in details shared by tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) on X. The tipster lists the standard Galaxy S26 at Rs. 87,999 with an Rs. 8,000 discount, bringing the effective price to Rs. 79,999. The offer includes a 24-month No Cost EMI option, with the tipster listing the cost at Rs. 73 per day.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra, listed at Rs. 1,39,999, is reportedly getting a Rs. 15,000 discount, bringing its effective price to Rs. 1,24,999. The offer includes a 24-month No Cost EMI plan, with the cost listed at Rs. 114 per day. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26+ is said to be listed at Rs. 1,19,999 and reportedly gets a Rs. 30,500 discount, bringing its effective price to Rs. 89,500. The offer also includes a nine-month No Cost EMI option.

There is also reportedly an extra Rs. 4,000 discount on first purchases through Samsung's website and Rs. 3,000 off through referrals. They also mention the Galaxy Forever programme, which lets eligible customers upgrade to a newer Galaxy S series smartphone each year at half the price.

Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined, well-built design
  • Compact and great for one-handed use
  • Fast performance with the new 2nm chipset
  • Clean One UI experience, long software support
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over previous generations
  • Same camera hardware reused again
  • Low PWM dimming and still an 8-bit screen
  • Price hike makes value harder to justify
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26+

Samsung Galaxy S26+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Consistent flagship-level performance
  • Premium build quality with slim, balanced design
  • Clean UI and Long-term software support
  • Good middle-ground option for users wanting size without Ultra bulk
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over the previous generation
  • Same camera hardware reused yet again
  • Charging speeds still lag behind competitors
  • Price increase hurts overall value
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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