Samsung has increased discounts on its Galaxy S26 series during the ongoing Freedom Sale, bringing the effective prices of the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra down further. The latest offers include discounts of up to Rs. 30,500 on select models, according to a tipster. Samsung has separately confirmed that its Freedom Sale is live, with the Galaxy S26 available from Rs. 79,999. The sale also includes No Cost EMI options and additional discounts for eligible Samsung website purchases and referrals.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Gets New Offers With No Cost EMI

Samsung has confirmed that its Freedom Sale is now live, with the Galaxy S26 available at a starting price of Rs. 79,999. The standard Galaxy S26 with Galaxy AI, a 200-megapixel ProVisual camera and a Pink Gold colour option. The sale includes No Cost EMI options of up to 12 months.

The Rs. 79,999 starting price is also reflected in details shared by tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) on X. The tipster lists the standard Galaxy S26 at Rs. 87,999 with an Rs. 8,000 discount, bringing the effective price to Rs. 79,999. The offer includes a 24-month No Cost EMI option, with the tipster listing the cost at Rs. 73 per day.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra, listed at Rs. 1,39,999, is reportedly getting a Rs. 15,000 discount, bringing its effective price to Rs. 1,24,999. The offer includes a 24-month No Cost EMI plan, with the cost listed at Rs. 114 per day. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26+ is said to be listed at Rs. 1,19,999 and reportedly gets a Rs. 30,500 discount, bringing its effective price to Rs. 89,500. The offer also includes a nine-month No Cost EMI option.

There is also reportedly an extra Rs. 4,000 discount on first purchases through Samsung's website and Rs. 3,000 off through referrals. They also mention the Galaxy Forever programme, which lets eligible customers upgrade to a newer Galaxy S series smartphone each year at half the price.