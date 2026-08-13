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Honor Magic 9 Series Launch Confirmed; Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped Online

Honor has started accepting pre-orders for the Magic 9 series in China.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 August 2026 17:31 IST
Honor Magic 9 Series Launch Confirmed; Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped Online

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 9 is tipped to feature a 6.36-inch display

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Highlights
  • Honor Magic 9 series is expected to include at least two models
  • Honor has yet to confirm the exact launch date of Honor Magic 9 series
  • The lineup could include a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera
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Honor Magic 9 series is set to launch soon in China. While the brand has only mentioned the Magic 9 series, we can expect it to include the standard Magic 9 and Magic 9 Pro models as successors to last year's Honor Magic 8 and Magic 8 Pro, respectively. The company has also started accepting pre-reservations for the new lineup in China. It will come with Arri-branded camera units. Additionally, a Chinese tipster has suggested the launch date and possible rear camera specifications of the series.

Honor Magic 9 Series Pre-Orders Open

During the Honor Robot Phone launch event, the company confirmed that the Honor Magic 9 series will launch in China in September. The upcoming series will be released in partnership with Honor and the legendary German-based film equipment brand Arri. The lineup is confirmed to feature Honor's Yoyo AI assistant. The official teasers show the phone with a circular rear camera unit.

Meanwhile, the Honor Magic 9 series is now available for pre-order in the country via the Honor Mall store in China. The smartphone maker is promoting the upcoming handset with the tagline "Dare to Think Differently" (translated from Chinese).

While the brand has yet to confirm the exact launch date of the Honor Magic 9 series, Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claims that the handsets will be released on September 28. The lineup is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel main camera with a 1/1.28-inch sensor. The main camera could offer an f/1.57 aperture and 3-degree optical image stabilisation

The camera setup of the Honor Magic 9 series is said to include a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor and an f/2.6 aperture, powered by Arrizo imaging. The lineup is said to be one of the first to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset.

Previous leaks indicated that the Honor Magic 9 series will include an official stylus accessory and several AI-powered features. They could feature an 8,000mAh battery. The standard Honor Magic 9 is tipped to feature a 6.36-inch display.

Honor Magic 8 and Magic 8 Pro were released in October last year with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The duo features up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage.

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Further reading: Honor Magic 9 Series, Honor Magic 9, Honor Magic 9 Pro, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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