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iQOO Pad Ultra Geekbench Listing Reveals Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Performance Figures

The listing suggests that the iQOO Pad Ultra could feature 16GB of RAM and run on Android 17.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 September 2026 11:18 IST
iQOO Pad Ultra Geekbench Listing Reveals Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Performance Figures

Photo Credit: iQOO

The iQOO Pad 5c (pictured) is the company's latest tablet offering

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Highlights
  • iQOO Pad Ultra is tipped to use Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 SoC
  • The device registered a single-core score of 1,512 on Geekbench 7
  • The listing suggests the SoC is paired with an Adreno 850 GPU
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The iQOO Pad Ultra is expected to be launched in China later this month alongside the iQOO 16. In the weeks leading up to its launch, the Vivo sub-brand has been revealing details about its next-generation flagship tablet. Now, it has surfaced on a benchmarking site, which offers an early look at its hardware and performance metrics. The listing suggests that the iQOO Pad Ultra could feature 16GB of RAM and run on Android 17.

iQOO Pad Ultra Geekbench Listing

A Vivo tablet carrying the model number iPA2691 has been spotted on Geekbench (as reported by Gizmochina). While the listing does not reveal the purported device's moniker, the same model number was previously sighted in China's SRRC certification database and was linked to the upcoming iQOO Pad Ultra.

The Geekbench listing identifies the processor as SM8975, which is believed to be Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. This exact model number has been previously spotted on various benchmark and certification listings. The SoC is listed with an octa-core CPU comprising three cores clocked at 3.74GHz, three at 4.03GHz, and two high-performance cores reaching 5.01GHz. It appears to have 3.74GHz as the base frequency.

For graphics, the chipset is said to be paired with an Adreno 850 GPU. The tested iQOO Pad Ultra is listed with 15.20GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 16GB. It is seen running Android 17.

Benchmark scores for the iQOO Pad Ultra give us an idea of what to expect in terms of performance. In the Geekbench 7.0.0 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered scores of 1,512 (single-core) and 6,770 (multi-core) points. Those figures are notably lower than what would generally be expected from a next-generation flagship chipset.

There is also an interesting comparison with the purported iQOO 16, which is expected to use the same generation of the Qualcomm chipset. An earlier Geekbench listing for the iQOO 16 recorded 3,434 points in single-core and 9,334 points in multi-core. However, those figures were recorded using Geekbench 6.7.1, while the latest iQOO Pad Ultra result comes from Geekbench 7, so the scores cannot be directly compared as an apples-to-apples performance test.

It is important to note that the unusually low scores could be due to the tablet still being in the pre-release stage, possibly running on unfinished firmware. iQOO is expected to reveal more details about the iQOO Pad Ultra at launch, which is expected to take place on September 29 alongside the iQOO 16.

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Further reading: iQOO Pad Ultra, iQOO Pad Ultra Specifications, iQOO Pad Ultra Performance, GeekBench
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More

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