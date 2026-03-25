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Vivo X300 Ultra, X300s and Vivo Pad 6 Pro Colour Options Revealed Ahead of China Launch

The Vivo X300 Ultra, along with the Vivo X300s and Vivo Pad 6 Pro, will be launched in China on March 30.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 March 2026 15:35 IST
Vivo X300 Ultra, X300s and Vivo Pad 6 Pro Colour Options Revealed Ahead of China Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Vivo

The 'Film Green' colourway of the Vivo X300 Ultra (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Vivo X300 Ultra, X300s will be offered in green and silver colourways
  • X300s adds a Dream Core Purple colour option
  • Vivo Pad 6 Pro will launch in purple, green, and grey finishes
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The Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300s are confirmed to launch in China soon as the latest additions to the X300 series, alongside the Vivo Pad 6 Pro. Ahead of their anticipated launch, the company has revealed the colourways of the upcoming phones and tablet. The Vivo X300 Ultra and X300s models are teased to be offered in similar green and silver colourways, while the Ultra model will also come in a black shade.

Vivo X300 Ultra, X300s and Vivo Pad 6 Pro Colourways

According to the teaser posted by the company on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, the Vivo X300 Ultra will be available in Film Green, Silver Tone, and Black (translated from Chinese) colour options. The upcoming handset is expected to be the flagship offering in the lineup, with a premium design and a focus on imaging capabilities, powered by Zeiss optics.

The Vivo X300s, on the other hand, will be offered in Film Green, Dream Core Purple, and Silver (translated from Chinese) finishes. The handset is likely to sit below the Ultra model in the brand's flagship lineup.

Another teaser reveals that the Vivo Pad 6 Pro will launch in Purple, Green, and Grey colour options. In terms of design, the tablet appears to have a circular camera module housing a single camera sensor and an LED flash on the rear panel.

vivo pad 6 pro Vivo

Silver colour option of the Vivo Pad 6 Pro
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Vivo

 

The upcoming handsets and the tablet, notably, are confirmed to launch in China on March 30 at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). The Vivo X300 Ultra is confirmed to arrive with a 400mm Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit and a 200-megapixel Sony LYT-901 main camera sensor. The Vivo X300s, meanwhile, will include a 7,100mAh battery and a 6.78-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is also said to be equipped with a Zeiss-tuned 200-megapixel rear camera unit.

Both Vivo handsets will feature the brand's new colour science system dubbed 'Blueprint Native Color' (translated from Chinese). It is claimed to be inspired by film aesthetics and delivers a more professional camera-like feel. The brand says Blueprint Native Color preserves natural lighting in portraits, maintaining original skin texture and enhancing the brightness and darkness of the images.

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Further reading: Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300s, Vivo Pad 6 Pro
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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