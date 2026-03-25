The Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300s are confirmed to launch in China soon as the latest additions to the X300 series, alongside the Vivo Pad 6 Pro. Ahead of their anticipated launch, the company has revealed the colourways of the upcoming phones and tablet. The Vivo X300 Ultra and X300s models are teased to be offered in similar green and silver colourways, while the Ultra model will also come in a black shade.

Vivo X300 Ultra, X300s and Vivo Pad 6 Pro Colourways

According to the teaser posted by the company on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, the Vivo X300 Ultra will be available in Film Green, Silver Tone, and Black (translated from Chinese) colour options. The upcoming handset is expected to be the flagship offering in the lineup, with a premium design and a focus on imaging capabilities, powered by Zeiss optics.

The Vivo X300s, on the other hand, will be offered in Film Green, Dream Core Purple, and Silver (translated from Chinese) finishes. The handset is likely to sit below the Ultra model in the brand's flagship lineup.

Another teaser reveals that the Vivo Pad 6 Pro will launch in Purple, Green, and Grey colour options. In terms of design, the tablet appears to have a circular camera module housing a single camera sensor and an LED flash on the rear panel.

Silver colour option of the Vivo Pad 6 Pro

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Vivo

The upcoming handsets and the tablet, notably, are confirmed to launch in China on March 30 at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). The Vivo X300 Ultra is confirmed to arrive with a 400mm Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit and a 200-megapixel Sony LYT-901 main camera sensor. The Vivo X300s, meanwhile, will include a 7,100mAh battery and a 6.78-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is also said to be equipped with a Zeiss-tuned 200-megapixel rear camera unit.

Both Vivo handsets will feature the brand's new colour science system dubbed 'Blueprint Native Color' (translated from Chinese). It is claimed to be inspired by film aesthetics and delivers a more professional camera-like feel. The brand says Blueprint Native Color preserves natural lighting in portraits, maintaining original skin texture and enhancing the brightness and darkness of the images.