CFTC Clears Path for Spot Crypto Trading on Regulated Platforms for the First Time

US regulators advance crypto oversight as spot trading gains formal approval on supervised exchanges.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 December 2025 16:12 IST
CFTC Clears Path for Spot Crypto Trading on Regulated Platforms for the First Time

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jakub Zerdzicki

CFTC’s new rules aim to bring direct crypto trading closer to traditional regulated markets

Highlights
  • New rules aim to boost transparency in crypto trading
  • Industry leaders say clarity may spur institutional demand
  • CFTC exploring tokenised collateral frameworks
The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has approved the listing of spot cryptocurrency products on federally supervised exchanges. This move allows traders to invest in actual digital assets under already established federal regulations and avoid using offshore or lesser-regulated platforms. The CFTC says that this decision is meant to strengthen market transparency, improve consumer safety, and ensure that spot crypto trading is in alignment with the standards used for the traditional commodities market. This judgment is expected to revamp how crypto operates in the US financial markets. 

CFTC Sets Tighter Rules to Bring Spot Crypto Markets Under Federal Supervision

The CFTC's announcement states that any exchange that lists spot crypto commodities must adhere to vigilant operations standards. These requirements include rigorous market monitoring, transparent custodial arrangements, reliable clearing and settlement processes, and clarity of risk management structures. The agency emphasised that these controls are designed to reduce the risk of fraud or manipulation and offer a more stable environment for both retail and institutional traders. The announcement is part of a wider plan to pilot a better framework and oversight of digital asset markets. 

Industry leaders reacted strongly to the development. Zebpay COO Raj Karkara called the approval “one of the most defining moments for the global crypto ecosystem and historic regulatory developments we have seen this year”. He said it directly bridges the long-standing gap between offshore crypto markets and traditional finance. Karkara also said that the clarity around custody, clearing, surveillance, and risk management fundamentally changes how institutions and serious market participants can engage with the asset class.

A similar view was shared by WazirX founder Nischal Shetty, who said the development is historic because “US regulators are, for the first time, letting spot crypto trade inside a CFTC-regulated exchange framework”. Shetty noted that federal oversight previously applied only to futures or ETFs rather than direct spot markets. He believes the decision signals that spot crypto is entering the mainstream financial rulebook. 

CFTC has been in a period of exploration for the past few months. In September, the regulator requested public feedback on whether tokenised assets and stablecoins could be used as collateral in the derivatives market. The consultation aimed to understand risks, safeguards, and practical considerations rather than approve or launch any framework. 

The approval of spot trading is a reflection of a major shift in regulatory direction. The combination of stricter monitoring and increasing institutional interest may move more liquidity from unregulated platforms to US-regulated markets. Crypto stays volatile, although the decision underscores an effort to integrate digital assets into the global financial framework in a more organised and supervised manner. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Spot trading, Crypto trading, CFTC
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
