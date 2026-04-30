The US Department of Justice (DOJ) revealed on Wednesday that an international crackdown on scam rings last week, led by the Dubai police, resulted in the arrest of 276 individuals and the shutdown of at least nine crypto scam centres. It was an operation led by the FBI, China's Ministry of Public Security, and authorities in Dubai. In this disciplinary action, six people are charged in connection with the scam centres. Four of the defendants and two fugitive co-conspirators were charged with federal fraud and money laundering in federal court in San Diego, as per the DOJ. Each charge carries a potential 20-year prison sentence and severe penalties if convicted.

Hundreds Arrested in Cross-Border Fraud Investigation

The six defendants are all accused of working for three different companies running the scam centres, promoting fake crypto investment platforms, and luring victims into making deposits. FBI investigators calculated millions of dollars in losses caused by this criminal network. While, in 2025, the FBI reported over 181,000 complaints by Americans that amounted to a loss of $11 billion (roughly Rs. 1,04,478 crore) from crypto and artificial intelligence-related scams. Investment scams were flagged as most damaging in this report.

In a press release by the DOJ, Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva said, “Fraudsters who target Americans from overseas cannot operate with impunity, no matter where in the world they reside.” He further added that “The charges and arrests announced today reflect an international consensus that scam centres are unwelcome everywhere and must be rooted out. Scam centre organisers and fraudsters who defraud Americans and others will face justice in American courts and in courts around the world.”

Similar to this operation, the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA), the US Secret Service, the Ontario Provincial Police, and the Ontario Securities Commission also came together and formed Operation Atlantic. Earlier this month, this operation struck a crucial blow against phishing scams by freezing $12 million (roughly Rs. 11.39 crore) tied to such funds. This operation managed to identify more than 20,000 victims across the three countries.

This operation is a reflection of how international agencies are increasingly coordinating efforts to tackle crypto-related fraud and organised scam networks. It also shows the growing pressure on global financial institutions to strengthen enforcement by forming alliances for the sole reason of battling such bad actors of the crypto industry.

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