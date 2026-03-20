Major League Baseball (MLB) has teamed up with Polymarket, a crypto-driven prediction platform, designating it as the league's exclusive prediction market exchange partner. Simultaneously, MLB has reached an agreement with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to create an integrity framework. This collaboration aims to build regulated, event-based prediction markets tied to baseball results, all while maintaining compliance and transparency. In addition to addressing regulatory concerns regarding market integrity, the move represents a major step toward integrating blockchain-based prediction platforms with popular sports.

Partnership Seeks to Bring Oversight to Event-Based Markets

This partnership will see Polymarket offer event contracts linked to MLB games, allowing users to trade on outcomes in a regulated environment. The CFTC's involvement is intended to help distinguish prediction markets from conventional sports betting by establishing safeguards related to fairness, monitoring, and compliance. MLB said the initiative is focused on innovation while maintaining the integrity of the sport, as interest in alternative fan engagement tools continues to grow. '

We're honored to announce MLB has named Polymarket as their Exclusive Prediction Market Exchange Partner.



Polymarket :handshake: MLB pic.twitter.com/o192gdhpZm — Polymarket (@Polymarket) March 19, 2026

Polymarket has also touted the deal's increasing acceptance among major institutions and called it a milestone for prediction markets.

However, the move has drawn criticism from parts of the gaming industry. “Calling a bet an ‘event contract' doesn't make it legal,” the American Gaming Association said earlier, adding that “prediction markets are exploiting regulatory gaps to offer unregulated sports wagers.” The criticism stems from ongoing worries about whether these platforms mix up regulated financial products with sports betting.

The development comes at a time when Polymarket faces mixed regulatory responses globally. The platform's been shut down in places like Romania, France, Belgium, Poland, Singapore, Thailand, and Argentina, largely due to worries about crypto betting that's flying under the radar.

Meanwhile, Polymarket's been busy, recently snapping up the DeFi startup Brahma to strengthen its infrastructure and make things smoother for users. These two things: the expansion and the bans, really show how fast the platform's growing, even as it tackles regulatory hurdles.

The MLB partnership, in the grand scheme of things, suggests that prediction markets are catching the eye of big players and that they could change how fans interact. While having regulators like the CFTC involved could lend some credibility and oversight, questions about how these markets are classified and whether they're even legal will probably stick around. Ultimately, the success of these kinds of projects will depend on how well regulators and platforms can work together to address these issues, finding a way to innovate while still playing by the rules.

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