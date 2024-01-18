Technology News

Coinbase Crypto Exchange, US SEC Lock Horns in US Court Over Digital Assets as Securities

Coinbase has asked the court to dismiss the SEC's lawsuit alleging the largest US crypto exchange is flouting its rules.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 January 2024 14:18 IST
Coinbase Crypto Exchange, US SEC Lock Horns in US Court Over Digital Assets as Securities

Photo Credit: Reuters

Highlights
  • The SEC sued Coinbase in June
  • The SEC in its lawsuit also targeted Coinbase's "staking" program
  • The case is one of a slew the SEC has brought against the crypto sector
Advertisement

A federal judge in Manhattan on Wednesday grilled Coinbase and the US securities regulator about their divergent views on whether and when digital assets are securities, in a case closely watched by the cryptocurrency industry.

Coinbase has asked the court to dismiss the Securities and Exchange Commission's lawsuit alleging the largest US crypto exchange is flouting its rules.

Judge Katherine Polk Failla on Wednesday heard arguments from both sides, focusing her questions on the legal precedent defining securities, and the attributes of several crypto tokens traded on Coinbase and elsewhere that the regulator has deemed investment contracts.

Failla did not decide the matter from the bench, noting she was still weighing some questions after the more than four-hour hearing.

The judge's ruling is likely to have implications for digital assets by helping to clarify the SEC's jurisdiction over the sector.

The case is one of a slew the SEC has brought against the crypto sector. The agency focused initially on companies selling digital tokens, but under the leadership of chair Gary Gensler has targeted firms offering trading platforms and clearing activity, and acting as broker-dealers.

The SEC sued Coinbase in June, saying the firm facilitated trading of at least 13 crypto tokens, including Solana, Cardano and Polygon, which it said should have been registered as securities.

The Securities Act of 1933 outlined a definition of the term "security," yet many experts rely on a US Supreme Court case to determine if an investment product constitutes a security. A key test is whether people are contracting to invest in a common enterprise with the expectation of profit.

Coinbase, the world's largest publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange, has argued that crypto assets, unlike stocks and bonds, do not meet that definition of an investment contract, a position held by the vast majority of the crypto industry.

Lawyers for the SEC argued that securities differ from purchases of collectibles like baseball cards or even Beanie Babies, referencing a 1990s trend in which Americans bought the dolls with the expectations they would rise in value.

Patrick Costello, SEC assistant chief litigation counsel, argued that the crypto tokens at the heart of the case support a larger "enterprise," making them akin to an investment contract.

"When the value of the network or the ecosystem increases, so does the value of the (associated) token," he said.

Still, Failla told SEC attorneys she was "concerned" that the agency was asking her to "broaden the definition of what constitutes a security."

The SEC said buyers of digital assets, even on secondary markets such as Coinbase's platform, were purchasing the tokens as investments akin to stock shares or bonds.

But Coinbase's lawyers disagreed, noting that buyers of such tokens were not signing contracts entitling them to proceeds of a common enterprise.

“I'll tell you this: I think there would have been a lot of surprise to find that an investment contract didn't have anything to do with a contract,” said William Savitt, a lawyer for Coinbase.

The judge appeared dismissive of Coinbase's argument that the lawsuit implicates the so-called major questions doctrine. That legal principle is based on a Supreme Court ruling that says federal agencies cannot regulate without specific congressional authorization.

The SEC in its lawsuit also targeted Coinbase's "staking" program, in which it pools assets to verify activity on blockchain networks and takes commissions, in exchange for "rewards" to customers. The SEC said that program should have been registered with the agency.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, SEC, Coinbase, Crypto, Crypto Exchange
WhatsApp Channels Gets Polls, Voice Notes, and Ability to Share Updates on Status

Related Stories

Coinbase Crypto Exchange, US SEC Lock Horns in US Court Over Digital Assets as Securities
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Price in India Revealed: All Details Here
  2. Realme 12 Pro Max 5G May Debut in India Alongside Realme 12 Pro Series
  3. iQoo Neo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC to Debut in India on This Date
  4. Samsung's Galaxy AI Features Are Coming to These Older Devices: Report
  5. Realme Note 50 Launch Date, Live Images, Key Specifications Leaked
  6. ReMarkable 2 E-Ink Tablet Launched in India at This Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Sale Offers, Colour Options and Top Features
  8. Oppo Reno 11F 5G Design, Specifications Leak; May Debut in India as Oppo F25
  9. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Highlights: AI-Powered Galaxy S24 Series Debuts
  10. You Could Soon Stream Videos on Mobile Phones Without SIM Card, Internet
#Latest Stories
  1. Coinbase Crypto Exchange, US SEC Lock Horns in US Court Over Digital Assets as Securities
  2. WhatsApp Channels Gets Polls, Voice Notes, and Ability to Share Updates on Status
  3. Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K With 3-Megapixel Sensor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Partners With Instagram, Snapchat to Ensure Full Camera Quality in Their Apps
  5. iOS 17.3 RC With Stolen Device Protection Feature Arrives for Beta Testers Ahead of Expected Rollout Next Week
  6. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Could Get a Third Model in India; Said to Be Realme 12 Pro Max 5G
  7. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Trade Flat, Most Cryptocurrencies Record Losses
  8. Samsung's Galaxy AI Features to Land on Galaxy S23 Series, Latest Foldable, Tablets: Report
  9. Direct-to-Mobile Broadcasting Trails for Streaming Without SIM, Internet Connection in 19 Cities Soon
  10. Samsung Galaxy Ring Teased at Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event: What to Expect
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »