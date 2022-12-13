Technology News
loading

Coinbase Records 66 Percent Hike in Requests from Global Investigative Agencies in 2022: All Details

Coinbase says it received 44 requests from authorities in India.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 13 December 2022 14:02 IST
Coinbase Records 66 Percent Hike in Requests from Global Investigative Agencies in 2022: All Details

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Dmitry Demidko

Crypto players have been bringing initiatives tailored to help law enforcement agencies

Highlights
  • Argentina and Brazil also submitted probe requests to Coinbase
  • 21 nations reached out to Coinbase for the first time in 2022
  • 57 percent agency of requests emerged from outside the US

Coinbase has released its annual transparency report for the year 2022, which includes data that indicates law enforcement agencies around the world have started to pay more attention to the cryptosphere. The popular crypto exchange saw requests from global investigative agencies rise by 66 percent, taking the annual figure to 12,320. The US topped Coinbase's list for seeking most information around suspicious crypto transactions from the exchange this year. From India, Coinbase recorded 44 requests from the authorities.

While authorities in the US made 5,304 requests for information from Coinbase, the UK ranked second with 1,744 queries between the period of October 2021 and September 2022, as per the report.

Coinbase currently serves more than 108 million customers worldwide. We regularly receive and respond to requests from law enforcement and government agencies seeking customer account information and financial records in connection with civil, criminal, or other investigative matters. These requests can include subpoenas, court orders, search warrants, or other formal legal process,” the exchange wrote in its transparency report.

Other nations that reached out to Coinbase for details on fishy crypto activities constituted 57 percent of global requests.

Argentina, Brazil, China, and Taiwan were among 21 nations where authorities reached out to Coinbase for the first time in 2022

“Six countries increased their number of law enforcement and agency requests by over 100 percent: Spain (+940 percent), Belgium (+400 percent), Italy (+281 percent), Netherlands (+163 percent), Austria (+141 percent), and Ireland (+118 percent). Coinbase has a trained team of lawyers, analysts, and other experts who review and evaluate each government and law enforcement request individually to assess its legal sufficiency and determine an appropriate response,” the report further noted.

For what its worth, crypto investors may be relived to know that authorities from so many nations are monitoring the sector closely.

Several nations have repeatedly expressed concerns about how often crypto assets are misused by criminals for laundering illicit funds across borders.

In addition, crypto-related scams also rose significantly this year. Chainalysis, in a report two months ago, said that the month of October this has been the worst in terms of crypto crimes, with losses of over $718 million (roughly Rs. 5,890 crore) recorded that month.

In light of these crimes picking up pace, the US government issued sanctions against privacy mixer tools like Tornado Cash, that were being used by crypto criminals to deposit their stolen funds into anonymous accounts.

Nearly 10 percent of all funds sent from illicit addresses are sent to mixers, a report by Chainalysis had attested earlier this year.

In a bid to help law enforcement agencies understand the intricacies of the crypto world, crypto players have been bringing initiatives tailored to suit the task.

Binance for instance, launched the ‘Global Law Enforcement Training Programme' in September, aiming to help police officers globally, understand how Web3 technology and the blockchain work.

Is the Realme Pad X the budget ‘iPad' you're looking for? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Coinbase, Binance
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Elon Musk’s Archaic Management Style Prioritises Profit Over People
Featured video of the day
Beginners' Guide to Gaming Kits

Related Stories

Coinbase Records 66 Percent Hike in Requests from Global Investigative Agencies in 2022: All Details
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tim Cook Admits That iPhones Use Sony Camera Sensors
  2. iQoo Neo 7 5G Surfaces on BIS, May Debut as Rebranded iQoo Neo 7 SE
  3. Xiaomi Mini PC With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM Launched
  4. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Will Launch in India on January 5
  5. Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?
  6. Pebble Frost Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  7. Infinix Zero Ultra Set to Launch in India on December 20
  8. OnePlus 11R Could Feature an Alert Slider, IR Blaster
  9. Apple TV 4K (3rd Gen) Review
  10. Xiaomi Watch S2 With AMOLED Display, 100 Sports Modes Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto E13 Spotted in Geekbench Listing, May Feature Unisoc T606 SoC, Android 13: Report
  2. Google Defeats Lawsuit Over Privacy Practices Involving Chrome Browser
  3. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, Galaxy F14 5G Get BIS Certification, May Launch in India Soon: Report
  4. Moto X40 Spotted on 3C Certification Website With 125W Fast Charging Support Ahead of Launch: Report
  5. iPad (2022) Fails to Survive JerryRigEverything's Durability Test, Breaks Under Pressure: Watch Video
  6. WhatsApp Rolls Out Feature to Let Users Search Recent Groups via Contact Names: Details
  7. Tim Cook Reveals That iPhones Use Sony Camera Sensors, Confirms Decade-Long Partnership
  8. Metaverse Technology Will Contribute Heavily to Automotive Industry Next Year, Nvidia Says
  9. FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Charged by US SEC For Defrauding Investors Out of Billions of Dollars
  10. Samsung Galaxy M32 4G, Galaxy F22, Galaxy A51 5G Get Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: How to Download
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.