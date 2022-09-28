Technology News
loading

Binance Initiates E-Crime Programme to Help Police Crack Crypto Crimes

Binance Investigations has already conducted workshops in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, and Israel among other places

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 28 September 2022 13:05 IST
Binance Initiates E-Crime Programme to Help Police Crack Crypto Crimes

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Vadim Artyukhin

Officers who participate in this programme learn about access to Binance’s own investigative tools

Highlights
  • Binance has been working on educating police officers on crypto
  • The crypto exchange has a special unit called Binance Investigations
  • The platform has been connecting with cops from around the world

Binance has announced a special programme that will focus on training law enforcement officers understand the nuances of the crypto world, which would help them crack cases related to the digital assets sector. The name of this initiative is the ‘Global Law Enforcement Training Programme'. Under this, Binance will connect police officers in different parts of the world to skilled Web3 professionals who would run trainings on ways to combat potential crypto crimes as well as ways to tackle the aftermath. The move from Binance comes in the backdrop of crypto scams picking pace around the world.

“As more regulators, public law enforcement agencies, and private sector stakeholders look closely at crypto, we are seeing an increased demand for training to help educate on and combat crypto crimes. To meet that demand, we have bolstered our team to conduct more training and work hand-in-hand with regulators across the globe,” Tigran Gambaryan, Global Head of Intelligence and Investigations at Binance said in an official statement.

Gambaryan himself is a former special agent of the Internal Revenue Service—Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) Cyber Crimes Unit.

The standard one-day training program includes workshops on concepts of crypto and blockchains. It also intends to provide an insight into the scrutanised legal and regulatory environment that prevails around the crypto industry at this time.

Officers who participate in this programme learn about access to Binance's own anti-money laundering policies and investigation tools that could be useful in detecting and preventing crimes around crypto.

In order to keep a check around these cyber crimes, Binance Investigations, an internal unit of the crypto exchange, has been hosting informative workshop for law enforceent agencies in several parts of the world for around a year now.

The platform has already conducted workshops in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, and Israel among other places.

“Since November 2021, the Binance Investigations team has responded to more than 27,000 law enforcement requests with an average of three days response time, which is faster than any traditional financial institution,” the official post from Binance claimed.

Owing to a plethora of scams, rug-pulls, and hack attacks that have targeted the crypto community, governments around the world are tightening oversight over the crypto sector.

[Hong Kong(https://www.gadgets360.com/cryptocurrency/news/crypto-scams-rise-105-percent-in-hong-kong-3235739), for instance, that recently topped the list of the world's most crypto-ready nation on the Worldwide Crypto Readiness Report, emerged out to be riddled with scammers eyeing the sector. In the first six months of 2022, Hong Kong saw an alarming 105 percent hike in crypto scams as compared to the same period in 2021.

Just this month, US' Department of Justice (DoJ) formed a unit of over 150 federal prosecutors, who will work to keep crypto crimes and their investigations in check.

The stricter surveillance on the blockchain sector is gaining relevance given that the industry is showing massive expansion and adoption.

Over 3,600 trademark applications around the sectors of cryptocurrency, Web3, metaverse, and NFTs have been filed so far this year in the US as of August 31, indicating at the interest that the sector has garnered from the public in recent times.

Binance and other crypto firms like Chainalysis, with their own dedicated investigative units are trying to free the crypto sector off prevalent crimes that make the industry a risky one for people to experiment with.

“We work hand-in-hand with law enforcement to track and trace suspected accounts and fraudulent activities, contributing to the fight against terrorism financing, ransomware, human trafficking, child pornography, and financial crimes,” Binance noted.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Binance, Crypto Crimes
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
US CHIPS Act: Vice President Kamala Harris Seeks Japanese Partners to Boost Semiconductor Production

Related Stories

Binance Initiates E-Crime Programme to Help Police Crack Crypto Crimes
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Meet the NFT Artist Who Sold a Trashcan Image for $252,000
  3. Samsung Jet 90 Complete Vacuum Cleaner Review
  4. Realme RMX1901 With Dual Rear Cameras, Gradient Design Spotted on TENAA
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.