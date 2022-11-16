Football superstar and global sports icon Cristiano Ronaldo's first non-fungible token (NFT) collection will become available on November 18 as part of an exclusive, multi-year partnership with Binance. The launch is supported by a global marketing campaign featuring Ronaldo, aiming to provide his fans with an introduction to Web3 through the world of NFTs. Earlier this year, the Portuguese icon penned a multi-year partnership deal with the crypto exchange Binance focused on NFTs. As such, the new digital collectible drops will release exclusively on Binance's non-fungible token marketplace.

The inaugural Cristiano Ronaldo NFT collection will be released on November 18 (2:30 pm IST) and feature seven animated statues with four rarity levels: Super Super Rare (SSR), Super Rare (SR), Rare (R), and Normal (N). Each NFT statue depicts Ronaldo in an iconic moment from his life — from career-defining bicycle kicks to his childhood in Portugal.

The @Cristiano Ronaldo NFT collection on #Binance will soon be available!



If you're itching to learn more about the collection, and what we have in store, read this blog ⤵️ https://t.co/tFTDiKlpkc — Binance (@binance) November 16, 2022

The 45th highest value CR7 NFTs (5 SSR and 40 SR) will be held for auction on the Binance NFT marketplace. The auction will remain open for 24 hours, with NFTs awarded to the highest bidder. Bidding prices will start at 10,000 BUSD for SSR and 1,700 BUSD for SR. The remaining 6,600 NFTs (600 R and 6,000 N) will be offered on Binance starting at 77 BUSD for the 'Normal' rarity.

Each rarity level will come with its own set of exclusive perks, ranging from a personal message from Cristiano Ronaldo, autographed CR7 and Binance merchandise, guaranteed access for all future CR7 NFT drops, complimentary CR7 mystery boxes and entries into giveaways with signed merchandise and prizes.

In a statement, Binance co-founder He Yi commented on the recently announced partnership. He stated, "We believe the metaverse and blockchain are the future of the internet. We are honoured to collaborate with Cristiano to help more people understand blockchain and showcase how we are building Web3 infrastructure for the sports and entertainment industry."

Ronaldo added in the statement, "It was important to me that we created something memorable and unique for my fans as they are such a big part of my success.” The footballer also said, “With Binance, I was able to make something that not only captures the passion of the game but rewards fans for all the years of support."

