Vivo T5x 5G has been launched in India on Tuesday. The new Vivo T series smartphone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It houses a 7,200mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The Vivo T5x 5G ships with an IP68 and IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance and features a 6.67-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It will go on sale next week across Flipkart and the Vivo India website.

Vivo T5x 5G Price in India

The newly launched Vivo T5x 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant. It is priced at Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It will go on sale from March 24 across Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores. The handset is sold in Cyber Green and Star Silver colour options.

Vivo is offering up to Rs. 2,000 instant discount for payments made using HDFC, Axis, SBI bank cards, and UPI. The Vivo T5x 5G buyers can also avail up to six months of no-cost EMI option. Also, shoppers can avail free premium access to 10 OTT apps for 6 months on the Rs. 1,199 Jio prepaid plan.

Vivo T5x 5G

The dual-SIM (nano) Vivo T5x 5G runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and sports a 6.76-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,344 pixels) LCD panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is touted to deliver up to 1200 nits peak brightness. It offers an upgraded Eye Comfort mode and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification for low blue light emissions.

The Vivo T5x 5G runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. For optics, it has a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 sensor and a 2-megapixel bokeh shooter. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the Vivo T5x 5G include 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope and proximity sensor. The handset is claimed to have passed five rigorous environmental tests and meets Military Grade Shock Resistance standards.

The Vivo T5x 5G houses a 7,200mAh battery with 44W wired charging support. The battery is advertised to deliver up to 40 hours of video playback, up to 93 hours of music playback, and up to 14.5 hours of navigation time in a single charge. The handset has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It measures around 166x78.43x8.3mm and weighs 219g.