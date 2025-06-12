Technology News
English Edition

Crypto Scams Cost Investors $4.6 Billion in 2024, Social Engineering Attacks Surge: Bitget

Phishing rings and fake staking dApps are now go-to tools for cybercriminals.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 June 2025 12:11 IST
Crypto Scams Cost Investors $4.6 Billion in 2024, Social Engineering Attacks Surge: Bitget

Photo Credit: Pexels /Shoma Shimazaki

Bitget CEO said, threat to crypto today isn’t volatility — it’s deception

Highlights
  • The use of AI is making crypto scammers more sophisticated
  • Crypto holders have been identified to be vigilant
  • Crypto firms are also forming teams to combat crypto crimes
Advertisement

Crypto scammers are leveraging AI-driven social engineering tactics to deceive unsuspecting users and swindle them out of their funds. Crypto exchange Bitget highlighted the rising crypto scams in its 2025 Anti-Scam Research Report, compiled with inputs from blockchain security firms SlowMist and Elliptic. The report claimed that an estimated $4.6 billion (roughly Rs. 39,364 crore) was lost to international crypto scams in the year of 2024. Along with social engineering scams, the use of deepfake technologies have also caught momentum among scammers.

Gracy Chen, the CEO at Bitget said that AI has made scams faster, cheaper, and even harder to detect. In social engineering scams, for instance, scammers use AI-generated fake staking offers and phishing bots to steal from unsuspecting victims. The report mentioned cases where deepfake videos of public personalities like Elon Musk and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong were floated on the Internet promoting fraudulent schemes.

"The biggest threat to crypto today isn't volatility—it's deception," Chen said in the report. "We believe fighting back requires both technological rigor and ecosystem-wide collaboration."

The report noted that phishing rings and fake staking dApps are increasingly common tactics used by cybercriminals to target victims. Scammers are also turning to deepfake impersonations and Ponzi schemes disguised as DeFi, NFT, or GameFi projects.

The report has alerted the crypto community to be vigilant against engaging with unknown or suspicious individuals and services. It said that fraudsters may try to influence their targets using strategies including deception and manipulation. Fake miner rebates and airdrop traps are also being deployed by scammers to entrap potential victims.

"Be skeptical of unsolicited contact—whether via LinkedIn, Telegram, or email. Never run unfamiliar code or install files from strangers, especially under the guise of job tests or app demos," the report suggested crypto holders. "Trust isn't just earned in crypto—it must be verified."

With the ongoing advancements in the overall blockchain and AI sectors, the report advised individuals to verify crypto-related information on social media. It said that frequent crypto users must bookmark official sites, use browser plugins like Scam Sniffer, and avoid connecting wallets to unknown links.

"If you suspect your device is infected, immediately disconnect from the internet, transfer funds to safe wallets, remove malicious programs, and if necessary, reinstall the operating system to minimize losses," the report added.

Bitget's report resonates with the one released by Chainalysis in February 2025, which stated that generative artificial intelligence fueled last year's record losses from crypto scam. In fact, Chainalysis posted a higher estimate of $9.9 billion (roughly Rs. 85,996 crore) in its report.

Owing to the rise in crypto-related cybercrime incidents, web3 firms are coming together to lend technical assistance to the community. Tron, Tether, and TRM Labs have created a financial crimes unit called T3 to recover funds lost in crypto thefts.

Meanwhile, the UK and India are also taking initiatives to provide core technical knowledge to law enforcement officers to help cut down on crypto related crimes.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto Scams, Bitget, Chainalysis, Social Engineering, Deepfake
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Google Pixel 10 to Introduce 'Pixelsnap' Accessories Alongside Qi 2.2 Support: Report

Related Stories

Crypto Scams Cost Investors $4.6 Billion in 2024, Social Engineering Attacks Surge: Bitget
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top Smartphones Under Rs 30,000 in India (June 2025): Check List
  2. iPhone 17 Roundup: Price, Specifications and Everything We Know So Far
  3. Oppo K13x 5G Design, Colour Options Revealed; May Launch Later This Month
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 AI Camera Features Teased
  5. Starlink to Launch in India With Rs. 33,000 Setup Kit, Unlimited Plans
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Scams Cost Investors $4.6 Billion in 2024, Social Engineering Attacks Surge: Bitget
  2. Google Pixel 10 to Introduce 'Pixelsnap' Accessories Alongside Qi 2.2 Support: Report
  3. Vivo X Fold 5 Launch Date Set for June 25; Design, Colour Options Revealed
  4. Meta Is Rolling Out a Template-Style Generative AI-Powered Video Editing Tool
  5. Realme 15 Pro to Launch in India in Four RAM and Storage Configurations, Three Colour Options: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 AI Camera Features Teased Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  7. Top Smartphones Under Rs 30,000 in India (June 2025): Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Poco X7 Pro, and More
  8. Over 4,300 Koalas Found in Newcastle’s Fringe Forests by Drone Survey
  9. Zoom Expands Phone Service to Six Telecom Circles, Zoom Contact Centre Launched in India
  10. NASA F-15 Flights Validate Supersonic Tools for X-59 Quiet Flight Quesst Mission
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »