Technology News
English Edition

Tamil Nadu DGP Unveils ‘Handbook for Investigations into Virtual Digital Assets’: All Details

Hash Legal teamed up with Giottus to compile the handbook.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 March 2025 18:57 IST
Tamil Nadu DGP Unveils ‘Handbook for Investigations into Virtual Digital Assets’: All Details

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Bermix Studio

The handbook is set to be distributed among police officials across the country

Highlights
  • Crypto-related crimes have become more sophisticated
  • India is among nations to have logged an increase in crypto crimes
  • Police officers in India can benefit from Web3 training
Advertisement

Tamil Nadu's Director General of Police, Shankar Jiwal, has introduced a comprehensive guide to aid police officials in investigating crypto-related crimes. Titled 'Handbook for Investigations into Virtual Digital Assets', the guide provides access to specialised tools and techniques designed to combat crypto-related offenses effectively. This initiative comes at a time when the global Web3 sector faces increasing cyber threats and concerns over criminal exploitation. In response to these risks, India's law enforcement agencies are stepping up efforts to equip their teams with the technical expertise needed to navigate the evolving landscape of Web3.

Tech-focused law firm Hash Legal collaborated with the Giottus crypto exchange to compile this handbook, which offers industry insights into crypto-related crimes such as money laundering, Ponzi schemes, and cyber fraud.

In a press release, DGP Shankar Jiwal emphasised the importance of utilising it to enhance the police force's ability to handle crypto-related cases effectively.

Giottus CEO Vikram Subburaj, commenting on the launch, pointed out the persistent knowledge gap surrounding Web3 in India. He stressed that law enforcement agencies must seize every opportunity for hands-on training and education to combat crypto crimes efficiently.

“We found that many officers were hesitant to handle crypto cases, and they often grappled with fundamental questions like ‘Is crypto legal in India?' or ‘Can crypto-related crimes be solved?' This is what led us to put together a structured guide that demystifies investigations in this space,” Subburaj said.

The handbook provides a comprehensive overview of legal policies and frameworks relevant to the virtual digital assets sector. It also includes practical training on tracking transactions across exchanges and wallets, along with detailed guidance on handling cases involving international entities.

Bengaluru-based Hash Legal contributed to the report by outlining key legal provisions, equipping law enforcement officers with a clear understanding of India's current crypto regulations.

“We have taken great care to cover all legal provisions and elaborate on various scenarios, so that Agencies can understand the nature of crypto offenses and are equipped with the tools necessary to investigate them. It is also vital that victims of crypto crimes be met with the same empathy and compassion,” said Athif Ahmed, Partner at Hash Legal. “We hope the outcome of this Handbook will be to ensure a balanced approach that both upholds the law and supports those who have been wronged.”

The handbook is set to be distributed among police officials across the country. Training sessions are set to be held after the distribution. Police officials will be trained on tracking, tracing, and prosecuting crypto-related offenses.

India is yet to finalise its crypto laws. Presently, firms dealing with digital assets in India need to comply with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act), 2002. In addition, companies need to secure a mandatory registration with the Financial Intelligence Unit to legitimise their operations in the country.

With a lack of clear rules, Indian crypto space has witnessed several criminal activities. In 2023, the Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Lok Sabha that the Enforcement Directorate was overwhelmed with crypto fraud cases. As of January 31, 2023, proceeds from crime amounting to Rs. 936.89 were attached/seized/frozen by law enforcement agencies. In February, the ED seized cryptocurrency worth Rs. 1,646 crore as part of a "mega" money laundering investigation.

Despite ED's efforts to curb crypto crime, WazirX was hacked last year and over $230 million (roughly Rs. 1,900 crore) was stolen. This further highlighted the need for more legal control over the space.

In 2022, IIT Kanpur stated that it was developing a tool to analyse the authenticity of crypto transactions to help UP police check and identify fraudulent crypto transactions.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto Crime, India, Giottus, Hash Legal
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Poco F7 India Launch Timeline Leaked; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8s Elite Chipset

Related Stories

Tamil Nadu DGP Unveils ‘Handbook for Investigations into Virtual Digital Assets’: All Details
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. IPL 2025 Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch DC vs LSG IPL Match Online?
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  3. iQOO Z10 Teased to Have a Thin Profile; to Be Available on Amazon
  4. Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Launch in 2026 With iPhone 17 Air Technology
  5. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G to Launch in India Soon; Will Use This New Chipset
  6. Apple Watch May Reportedly Integrate Cameras to Become an AI Wearable
  7. Vivo T4 5G India Launch Timeline, Price Range, Key Features Leaked
  8. Here's Why Nothing Used UFS 2.2 Storage in Its New Phone 3a Series
  9. A New Greece-Set God of War Game Is Reportedly Coming This Year
  10. Pixel 10's Tensor G5 Could Use GPU Developed by Imagination Technologies
#Latest Stories
  1. Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird In-Ear Monitor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Tamil Nadu DGP Unveils ‘Handbook for Investigations into Virtual Digital Assets’: All Details
  3. Poco F7 India Launch Timeline Leaked; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8s Elite Chipset
  4. Nvidia Releases Cosmos-Transfer1 AI Model That Can Be Used for Simulation-Based Training for Robots
  5. Vivo T4 5G Could Launch in India in April; Price Range, Key Features Surface Online
  6. Adobe Previews Multiple New AI Agents-Driven Enterprise Tools for Complex Data Analysis
  7. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon; Will Be Equipped With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC
  8. Android 16 Developer Preview 3 Reportedly Enables Screen-Off Fingerprint Unlock on All Pixel Phones
  9. iQOO Z10 Teased to Measure 7.89mm in Thickness; to Be Available on Amazon
  10. Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Offer IP64 Rating Ahead of March 27 India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »