Prominent Ukrainian crypto investor and blogger Konstantin Galish was found dead inside his Lamborghini Urus in Kyiv's Obolon district on Saturday, according to local media reports. The incident occurred just a day after a steep global crypto market crash that saw major coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum plummet in value. While authorities are investigating the case, Binance Square, a community platform for crypto enthusiasts, reported that Galish, who was also known as Kostya Kudo, is believed to have died by suicide, linked to financial stress.

Police Probe Crypto Investor's Death Amidst Financial Struggles, Market Volatility

Kyiv Police confirmed that Galish's body was discovered in his car with a gunshot wound, alongside a weapon registered in his name. Investigation and operational groups from the district and main police departments, together with criminologists and a forensic expert, attended the scene to examine the circumstances of his death.

Authorities also noted that a day before his death, Galish had informed his relatives about his depressed state and sent them a farewell message. The case has been registered under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, relating to intentional murder with a note on suicide, and a pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

In Ukraine's crypto community, Galish was well known as the co-founder and CEO of Cryptology Key, a trading academy offering blockchain and crypto education. He also maintained an active social media presence, sharing trading insights with thousands of followers across YouTube, Instagram, and Telegram.

In addition to his social media presence, Galish was also known for his luxurious lifestyle, which included a 2020 Lamborghini Urus, a 2023 Ferrari 296 GTB, and a 2012 Mercedes-Benz 220 CDI. However, according to the reports, he has been under more scrutiny lately as a result of an investigation into his business partner for allegedly misusing investor funds in a Web3 project called Furmula (GameFi).

In a recent interview, Galish candidly discussed the risks of crypto trading, revealing he managed $6-7 million (roughly Rs. 530-620 crore) in investor funds and had personally faced losses of up to $1.3 million (roughly Rs. 115 crore). Even though he made assurances regarding transparency, his untimely passing has shocked and divided the international community.