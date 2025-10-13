Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Price Slips to $114,800 as US Tariff Shock Triggers Crypto Market Reset

Crypto market sees renewed buying as US-China trade tensions ease and short liquidations fuel a sharp recovery.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 October 2025 12:26 IST
Bitcoin Price Slips to $114,800 as US Tariff Shock Triggers Crypto Market Reset

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Bitcoin and Ethereum rebound sharply as investors buy the dip after weekend volatility

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Bitcoin rebounds 12 percent after weekend tariff sell-off
  • Ethereum surges above $4,100 amid easing trade tensions
  • Altcoins rally as investors buy the dip across markets
Advertisement

After rallying to new highs last week, the crypto market witnessed a sharp correction as traders booked profits and weighed global macro cues. Bitcoin's price fell to around $114,800 (roughly Rs. 1.01 crore) after briefly touching the $121,000 (roughly Rs. 1.07 crore) mark on October 10, while Ethereum dropped to $4,100 (roughly Rs. 3.63 lakh). Analysts claim that US President Donald Trump's announcement of 100 percent tariffs on Chinese goods sent ripples across markets globally and led to widespread liquidations and profit taking, which triggered the decline and sent BTC tumbling. As per the Gadgets 360 price tracker, Bitcoin is currently trading around Rs. 1.02 crore on Indian exchanges, while Ethereum is hovering near Rs. 3.67 lakh.

Altcoins Decline as Market Cools Off After Recent Highs

Various altcoins followed Bitcoin's correction over the weekend, with XRP dropping to $2.56 (roughly Rs. 227), Solana (SOL) slipping to $195 (roughly Rs. 17,300), and Dogecoin (DOGE) losing ground to $0.20 (roughly Rs. 18). However, Binance coin (BNB) stood out, showing resilience and holding steady at around $1,294 (roughly Rs. 1.15 lakh) despite broader market weakness. 

The CoinSwitch Markets Desk highlighted that the decline reflects short-term profit-taking rather than a trend reversal. “ The drop was largely driven by mass liquidations and profit-booking as global risk sentiment weakened. Despite the volatility, markets have shown resilience [...] Investors are clearly buying the dip, viewing corrections as long-term opportunities rather than moments of panic,” the desk noted.

Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO of Pi42, said the pullback was part of a broader recalibration. “Bitcoin's breakout past $114,000 (roughly Rs. 1.01 crore) and Ethereum's 6 percent surge suggest that crypto markets are rapidly pricing in a thaw in US-China tensions. What appeared as a violent liquidation event is now being recalibrated as a strategic pause, a moment where miscommunications and headline risk had exaggerated downside,” he told Gadgets 360.

Despite the drop, on-chain indicators remain strong, according to Mudrex CEO Edul Patel. “Hopes of possible de-escalation talks between the US and China, along with $259 million (roughly Rs. 2,296 crore) in short liquidations, have eased selling pressure, fueling the rally [...] Any dovish signal from Jerome Powell on rate cuts during his Wednesday speech could further strengthen Bitcoin's upward trajectory,” he said.

The CoinDCX Research Team pointed out that altcoins are largely in a consolidation phase, the altcoins are displaying strength, with Ethereum sustaining above $4100 (roughly Rs. 3.63 lakh) and BNB above $1200 (roughly Rs. 1.06 lakh) [...] The top gainers include Dash with over a 51 percent jump, followed by Bittensor by 35.15 percent and Mantle by 26 percent,” the team said.

The US President's announcement of tariffs on Chinese goods rattled the world's risk tolerance and caused a steep sell-off in cryptocurrency, which in turn caused the recent volatility. However, with signs of easing trade tensions and hopes of possible US-China dialogue, traders believe the worst of the panic may be over. 
 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, crypto prices today
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Reflect Orbital Plans to Light Up Parts of Earth Where Sunlight Does Not Reach by April 2026

Related Stories

Bitcoin Price Slips to $114,800 as US Tariff Shock Triggers Crypto Market Reset
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X300 Series: All You Need to Know Ahead of Launch Today
  2. Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals, Offers on Samsung Smartphones
  3. Researchers Build Record 6,000-Qubit Quantum Machine That Works at Room Temperature
  4. Apple Could Launch Three New Products This Week: What to Expect
  5. Oppo Unveils Professional Imaging Kit for Find X9 Pro Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Price Slips to $114,800 as US Tariff Shock Triggers Crypto Market Reset
  2. Oppo Unveils Find X9 Pro’s Hasselblad Professional Imaging Kit Ahead of Launch
  3. Apple Reportedly Developing New AirPods Pro, AirPods 5 and Next-Gen H3 Chip
  4. Apple to Reportedly Launch 14-inch MacBook Pro, M5 iPad Pro and Updated Vision Pro ‘This Week’
  5. Vivo X300 and X300 Pro Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications, Zeiss Camera Details and More
  6. Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS May Originate from Milky Way’s Hidden Frontier, New Study Suggests
  7. ESA’s ExoMars Orbiter Captures Closest Images of Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS
  8. Researchers Build Record 6,000-Qubit Quantum Machine That Works at Room Temperature
  9. Engineers Develop Predictive Battery Tool to End Range Anxiety for Electric Vehicle Drivers
  10. Nobel Prize in Physics 2025 Awarded for Breakthroughs in Quantum Tunnelling and Energy Quantisation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »