Technology News

Russian Hackers Preparing to Launch New Wave of Cyberattacks Against Ukraine: Microsoft Report

Microsoft says it found that Sandworm, a sophisticated Russian hacking team, was testing “additional ransomware-style capabilities".

By Reuters | Updated: 16 March 2023 11:45 IST
Russian Hackers Preparing to Launch New Wave of Cyberattacks Against Ukraine: Microsoft Report

Microsoft said it had discovered at least nine different wipers since January 2022

Highlights
  • The findings come as Russia is introducing new troops in Eastern Ukraine
  • Russia has utilised cyber techniques in warfare in the past
  • Sandworm, a Russian hacking team, could be targeting Ukraine allies

Russian hackers appear to be preparing a renewed wave of cyberattacks against Ukraine, including a "ransomware-style" threat to organizations serving Ukraine's supply lines, a research report by Microsoft said on Wednesday.

The report, authored by the tech giant's cyber security research and analysis team, outlines a series of new discoveries about how Russian hackers have operated during the Ukraine conflict and what may come next.

“Since January 2023, Microsoft has observed Russian cyber threat activity adjusting to boost destructive and intelligence gathering capacity on Ukraine and its partners' civilian and military assets,” the report reads. One group “appears to be preparing for a renewed destructive campaign.”

The findings come as Russia has been introducing new troops to the battlefield in eastern Ukraine, according to Western security officials. Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov last month warned that Russia could accelerate its military activities surrounding the February 24 anniversary of its invasion.

The Russian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Experts say the tactic of combining physical military operations with cyber techniques mirrors prior Russian activity.

"Pairing kinetic attacks with efforts to disrupt or deny defenders' ability to coordinate and to use cyber-dependent technology is not a new strategic approach," said Emma Schroeder, associate director of the Atlantic Council's Cyber Statecraft Initiative.

Microsoft found that a particularly sophisticated Russian hacking team, known within the cybersecurity research community as Sandworm, was testing “additional ransomware-style capabilities that could be used in destructive attacks on organizations outside Ukraine that serve key functions in Ukraine's supply lines.”

A ransomware attack typically involves hackers penetrating an organization, encrypting their data and extorting them for payment to regain access. Historically, ransomware has also been used as cover for more malicious cyber activity, including so-called wipers that simply destroy data.

Since January 2022, Microsoft said it had discovered at least nine different wipers and two types of ransomware variants used against more than 100 Ukrainian organizations.

These developments have been paired with a growth in more stealthy Russian cyber operations designed to directly compromise organizations in countries allied to Ukraine, according to the report.

"In nations throughout the Americas and Europe, especially Ukraine's neighbours, Russian threat actors have sought access to government and commercial organizations involved in efforts to support Ukraine," said Clint Watts, general manager for Microsoft's Digital Threat Analysis Center.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cybersecurity, Cyberattacks, Russia, Ukraine, Microsoft
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Most Altcoins Record Price Drops Amid Ongoing Market Volatility

Related Stories

Russian Hackers Preparing to Launch New Wave of Cyberattacks Against Ukraine: Microsoft Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 Launched in India at This Price
  2. UIDAI Makes Aadhaar's Online Document Update Facility Free Till June 14
  3. WhatsApp Rolls Out This Useful Feature for iOS Users With Latest Update
  4. Russian Hackers Working to Launch Cyberattacks Against Ukraine: Microsoft
  5. Samsung Galaxy A14 Officially Launched, Here's How Much It Costs
  6. Samsung Responds to Allegations About Galaxy S23 Ultra Space Zoom: Report
  7. Vivo V27 5G Pre-order Now Live in India: Price, Offers
  8. Infinix GT 10 Pro Key Specifications Leak, May Offer 260W Fast Charging
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Receiving New Software Update: Here's What's New
  10. Oppo Find X6 Series, Oppo Pad 2 to Launch on This Date: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. FTX Transferred $2.2 Billion to Sam Bankman-Fried via Alameda Research and Related Entities, New Managers Say
  2. WhatsApp Update With Text Detection Support, Voice Status Rolling Out on iOS: All Details
  3. Baidu Unveils AI-Powered Ernie Bot to Rival OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google Bard: All Details
  4. Vivo V27 5G Pre-order Begins Today in India: Price, Offers and Specifications
  5. TSMC Founder Morris Chang Supports US Moves to Curb China's Chip Advances
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s Space Zoom Images of the Moon Aren’t Fake, Says Company: Report
  7. India’s CBDC Trials to Go International, RBI Partners With Central Bank of UAE: Details
  8. Oppo Find X6 Series, Oppo Pad 2 Launch Set for March 21; Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped
  9. Samsung Galaxy A14 With 5,000mAh Battery Officially Launched: All Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G With Super AMOLED Screens Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.