Technology News
English Edition

Chainalysis Flags $75 Billion in Crypto Linked to Illicit Activity; Highlights Asset Recovery Potential

Bitcoin leads illicit holdings as stablecoins rise, and governments could recover billions from criminal wallets.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 October 2025 16:01 IST
Chainalysis Flags $75 Billion in Crypto Linked to Illicit Activity; Highlights Asset Recovery Potential

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Cryptocurrency tied to scams and darknet markets offers unique recovery opportunities

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • $15 billion directly held by illicit crypto entities worldwide
  • Darknet operators control over $46 billion in digital assets
  • Blockchain transparency enables targeted law enforcement actions
Advertisement

Blockchain analytics company Chainalysis' latest projections have revealed that over $75 billion (roughly Rs. 6,65,000 crore) worth of cryptocurrency is linked to illegal activity, with a significant portion of that amount being recoverable through organised law enforcement action. The firm's latest report highlights how the transparent nature of blockchain networks could enable governments to identify and seize these assets, a development that may influence discussions about crypto reserves in countries like the US. The findings also reveal that around $15 billion (roughly Rs. 1,33,000 crore) in digital assets are directly held by illicit entities, while another $60 billion (roughly Rs. 5,32,000 crore) sits in wallets with downstream exposure to criminal sources. 

Blockchain Transparency Opens New Avenues For Global Asset Recovery

The report also revealed that more than $46.2 billion (roughly Rs. 4,09,000 crore) in digital assets are collectively controlled by darknet operators and vendors. While Bitcoin remains the dominant cryptocurrency in these holdings, accounting for roughly 75 percent of the total value, the use of stablecoins and Ether has been rising in illicit transactions. 

Chainalysis says the data highlights a new “asset forfeiture opportunity” for international authorities. The overlap between enforcement and reserve-building could become increasingly relevant, with initiatives like the US' proposed Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and Digital Asset Stockpile aiming to expand crypto holdings through budget-neutral means such as seizures. Jonathan Levin, Chainalysis co-founder and CEO, told Bloomberg that the findings "change how countries think about asset forfeiture potential."

This convergence seems to be developing already, if recent law enforcement actions are any indication. Canadian authorities seized around $40 million (roughly Rs. 354.64 crore) in digital assets from the unregistered exchange TradeOgre earlier this year, sparking debate among crypto advocates about regulatory overreach. These instances, however, demonstrate how blockchain transparency allows governments to track and retrieve money more effectively than in traditional finance. 

Despite the large nominal figure, Chainalysis emphasised that crypto-related crime accounts for a small portion of blockchain activity, or 0.14 percent of total transaction volume in 2024. 

On the other hand, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) estimates that traditional financial systems launder up to 5 percent of the world's GDP each year. Analysts also suggest that crypto's public traceability often magnifies perceptions of crime, even as data points to declining illicit activity overall. 
 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Crypto Crimes, Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Crypto News Today
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Ghost of Yotei Sony's 'Strongest' PS5 Launch Since Spider-Man 2, Sells 1.6 Million Copies: Report

Related Stories

Chainalysis Flags $75 Billion in Crypto Linked to Illicit Activity; Highlights Asset Recovery Potential
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: See Price
  2. Vivo X300 Series gets IMDA Certification as Firm Readies Global Launch
  3. Vivo Launches OriginOS 6 Alongside BlueOS 3 With These New Features
  4. OTT Releases This Week: War 2, Mirai, Sthal, Rambo, Kurukshetra, and More
  5. OnePlus 15 Global Variant Bags IMDA Certification Ahead of China Launch
  6. Huawei Refreshes MatePad 12 X (2025) With These New Features
  7. OnePlus Launches OxygenOS 16 Open Beta Program in India for These Models
#Latest Stories
  1. Chainalysis Flags $75 Billion in Crypto Linked to Illicit Activity; Highlights Asset Recovery Potential
  2. Ghost of Yotei Sony's 'Strongest' PS5 Launch Since Spider-Man 2, Sells 1.6 Million Copies: Report
  3. Red Magic 11 Pro Series Launch Date Announced; Company Teases Hybrid Air and Water Cooling System
  4. Microsoft Azure Unveils Nvidia GB300 NVL72 Cluster Built for OpenAI’s AI Workloads
  5. OpenAI Tipped to Be Working on a Clinician Mode and ‘Speak First’ Voice Feature for ChatGPT
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 to Launch With ‘Unreleased’ 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip: Report
  7. Vivo X300, X300 Pro Listed on IMDA Certification Site as Company Prepares for Global Launch
  8. OriginOS 6 Launched Alongside BlueOS 3 at Vivo Developer Conference 2025: Features, Launch Timeline
  9. Motorola Edge 70 Specifications Surface on Retail Site Ahead of November 5 Launch
  10. Bitcoin Price Rises Above $121,000 as Crypto Market Sees Technical Reset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »