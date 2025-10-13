OnePlus Ace 6 series is expected to go official alongside the OnePlus 15 later this month. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the standard OnePlus Ace 6 has been listed on a certification website in China. This hints towards the purported handset's imminent launch in the region. Meanwhile, a tipster has revealed key specifications of the OnePlus Ace 6 China variant. It could debut with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 165Hz 1.5K display, and 7,800mAh battery.

OnePlus Ace 6 Gets 3C Certification

A OnePlus smartphone was discovered on the China Compulsory Certification (CCC) website, otherwise known as 3C. The listing suggests that the purported handset may sport the model number PLQ110 and may be equipped with 120W (11V/11A) wired fast charging capabilities.

While the 3C certification listing does not reveal the handset's moniker, the listed model number corroborates it to be the OnePlus Ace 6, which is expected to go official soon. The 3C certification, notably, is a mandatory safety assessment that devices must go through before getting permission to enter the Chinese market.

In a separate development, tipster Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) revealed key specifications of the purported smartphone. It could feature a 1.5K BOE flat LTPO OLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate. The handset is said to have a metal frame and may carry an IP68 dust and water protection rating.

OnePlus Ace 6 (PLQ110) :



✅ 7800mAh🔋120W (11V×11A)

✅ Snapdragon 8 Elite

✅ IP68, metal frame

✅ Ultrasonic FS

✅ 1.5K 165Hz BOE flat LTPO OLED



Will launch in 🇨🇳 probably with 50+8MP 📸



In India 🇮🇳 & globally this will launch as 15R with telephoto & probably with different🔋 — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) October 12, 2025

As per the tipster, there may be a dual rear camera setup on the handset, comprising a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

Under the hood, it could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which powers the current flagship OnePlus 15. For security, the OnePlus Ace 6 is tipped to have an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. It may pack a 7,800mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, which is also corroborated via the 3C listing.

While it will carry the OnePlus Ace 6 moniker in China, it could be rebadged as the OnePlus 15R in the Indian and global markets. The OnePlus Ace 6 series is expected to arrive as the successor to the OnePlus Ace 5 lineup, which was launched in China in December 2024.