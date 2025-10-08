Dubai’s VARA Fines 19 Crypto Firms for Unlicensed Operations

Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) has intensified its regulatory oversight by penalising 19 digital asset firms for operating without proper licences. The move targeted breaches of marketing rules, including unapproved promotional materials and misleading disclaimers. Fines ranged from AED 100,000 (roughly Rs. 24 lakh) to AED 600,000 (roughly Rs. 1.43 crore), depending on the severity of the violations. Investor protection and curbing risks involved with unlicensed crypto activities are the key goals of Dubai's efforts towards maintaining a fully regulated virtual asset environment.

VARA Brings Stricter Compliance Rules Alongside Enforcement Actions

VARA swiftly issued cease-and-desist orders to the penalised entities by conducting a series of investigations into unauthorized operations. The regulators emphasised that prior approval is mandatory before offering or promoting crypto services in the UAE. These moves are a part of VARA's ongoing enforcement programme, which aims to eliminate unlicensed operators and mitigate legal and reputational risks in Dubai's fast-growing digital asset market.

The regulator implemented stricter marketing rules for virtual asset service providers in 2024. These regulations require clear disclaimers and prior approvals for promotional content to prevent misleading outreach.



Firms found in violation of these rules faced immediate financial penalties and enforcement action. In October 2024, a similar enforcement action took place that saw seven companies fined for comparable breaches, setting a precedent for the regulator's firm approach.



The crackdown comes as part of broader regulatory upgrades by VARA, which introduced changes to its crypto policies to tighten risk oversight and strengthen investor protection earlier this year. Announced in May, the updated rules cover licensed crypto and Web3 activities, including margin trading, token distribution, advisory, custody, and exchange services.



Providers are required to conduct quarterly client risk assessments, verify detailed client information, and comply with clarified operational guidelines. Ruben Bombardi, VARA's General Counsel, said the updates “reinforce the foundations of a responsible, scalable ecosystem.”



The regulators emphasized that only licensed entities are allowed to operate or promote crypto services in Dubai. The authority has also collaborated with the Securities and Commodities Authority to unite regulatory approaches across the UAE. These measures are intended to balance innovation with security, reinforcing trust and transparency in Dubai's virtual asset ecosystem.

