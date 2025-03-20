Technology News
English Edition

Dubai Launches Pilot Phase of Real Estate Tokenisation Project for Web3, Real Estate Collaboration

Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) are part of the project. 

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 March 2025 17:21 IST
Dubai Launches Pilot Phase of Real Estate Tokenisation Project for Web3, Real Estate Collaboration

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ David Rodrigo

The DLD will be organising a workshop to educate real estate players on asset tokenisation

Highlights
  • Asset tokenisation involves converting property ownership into tokens
  • Dubai’s real estate firms have recently elevated efforts to explore Web3
  • Dubai has established a body called VARA to regulate its Web3 space 
Advertisement

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) is exploring real estate tokenisation to simplify property-related transactions. The government-backed agency has launched the pilot phase of its “Real Estate Tokenisation Project”, that aims for collaboration between global Web3 firms and Dubai's real estate community. DLD estimates that by 2033, the valuation of tokenised properties could touch AED 60 billion (roughly Rs. 1,40,981 crore), making for seven percent of Dubai's total real estate transactions. Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) are onboard with DLD to implement this pilot project.

Asset tokenisation refers to the process of converting the ownership of physical properties into blockchain-based digital tokens. Tokenising physical assets enables fractional ownership, increases liquidity, and eases trading without having to alter elements and offerings of the physical property.

Through the pilot, Dubai authorities will check how Web3 technologies can improve real estate products and market. As per government figures, real estate transactions churned AED 761 billion (roughly Rs. 17,89,345 crore) last year and are expected to keep growing.

The pilot will be overseen by Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director General of the DLD.

Commenting on the development, he said, “This pioneering project is part of the recently launched ‘REES' Real Estate Innovation Initiative, designed to attract diverse technology firms. It aligns with our strategy enhance property sector innovation, promote transparency and governance, and enable a wider pool of investors to participate in large-scale real estate projects in Dubai.”

Market analytics firm Mordor Intelligence estimates, the market size of tokenised assets is set to touch 2.08 trillion in 2025 and reach over $13.5 trillion in valuation by 2030. Statista projects that the real estate market will become the largest beneficiary of the tokenised assets market by 2030, grabbing nearly one third of the overall sector.

In the coming days, the DLD will be organising a workshop to educate real estate players on asset tokenisation. Top industry players from both the public and private sectors will be invited to attend the workshop and open dialogue. Details about the date and venue for the workshop haven't been shared yet.

The topic of asset tokenisation was discussed extensively during Binance Blockchain Week held in October last year. At the time, HE Khalfan Belhoul, the CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, had expressed optimism around exploring financial and technological advancements that come with Web3.

Some of Dubai's most prominent property developers have also taken steps to explore Web3. In January this year, the Damac Group partnered with blockchain firm Mantra to tokenise assets in the Middle East worth at least $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,589 crore). In 2023, Mantra had also worked with MAG Property Development to tokenise real estate assets worth $500 million (roughly Rs. 4,295 crore), starting from a residential project in Dubai.

While there are upsides to exploring asset tokenisation, there are certain challenges as well. A report by the Financial Stability Board claims that tokenisation of assets can be a threat to financial stability. Most challenges relate to liquidity risks, maturity mismatch, leverage, asset quality, and operational fragilities, which need to be addressed globally to ensure the market for tokenised assets is safe for large-scale engagement.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Dubai, Real Estate, Asset Tokenisation 
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Meta AI Finally Rolling Out in Europe, to Offer Limited Features at First

Related Stories

Dubai Launches Pilot Phase of Real Estate Tokenisation Project for Web3, Real Estate Collaboration
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F29 5G, Oppo F29 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price, Features
  2. Vivo Y19e With 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Offers
  3. Google Pixel 9a Uses an Older Modem Compared to Other Pixel 9 Models
  4. iPhone 17 Air Case Leak Hints at Pixel-Like Rear Camera Design
  5. Google Pixel 9a With 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: See Price
  6. Sony May Be Developing a 200-Megapixel Camera Sensor for Flagship Phones
  7. HP Omen 16 Slim Gaming Laptop Launched WithÂ Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU
  8. Realme Buds T200 Lite With Up to 48-Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India
  9. Huawei Pura X Foldable Phone With 6.3-Inch 16:10 Inner Display Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Gemini Is Getting Upgraded With Audio Overview and Canvas Features
  2. HMD Barbie Phone With 2.8-Inch Main Display, Themed Accessories Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Huawei Pura X Foldable Phone With 6.3-Inch 16:10 Wide Inner Screen Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Dubai Launches Pilot Phase of Real Estate Tokenisation Project for Web3, Real Estate Collaboration
  5. Meta AI Finally Rolling Out in Europe, to Offer Limited Features at First
  6. Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Get 5,500mAh Battery Ahead of India Launch; Price Range Tipped
  7. CMF Phone 2 Alleged Hands-on Images Leak Online; Suggests Triple Rear Camera Setup
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Tab S10 FE+ Price, Design, Key Features Surface Online Again
  9. Google Pixel 9a Reportedly Uses Downgraded Modem Compared to Flagship Pixel 9 Models
  10. Ripple CEO Announces End of Four-Year SEC Battle as XRP Surges: Key Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »