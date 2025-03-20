The Dubai Land Department (DLD) is exploring real estate tokenisation to simplify property-related transactions. The government-backed agency has launched the pilot phase of its “Real Estate Tokenisation Project”, that aims for collaboration between global Web3 firms and Dubai's real estate community. DLD estimates that by 2033, the valuation of tokenised properties could touch AED 60 billion (roughly Rs. 1,40,981 crore), making for seven percent of Dubai's total real estate transactions. Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) are onboard with DLD to implement this pilot project.

Asset tokenisation refers to the process of converting the ownership of physical properties into blockchain-based digital tokens. Tokenising physical assets enables fractional ownership, increases liquidity, and eases trading without having to alter elements and offerings of the physical property.

Through the pilot, Dubai authorities will check how Web3 technologies can improve real estate products and market. As per government figures, real estate transactions churned AED 761 billion (roughly Rs. 17,89,345 crore) last year and are expected to keep growing.

The pilot will be overseen by Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director General of the DLD.

Commenting on the development, he said, “This pioneering project is part of the recently launched ‘REES' Real Estate Innovation Initiative, designed to attract diverse technology firms. It aligns with our strategy enhance property sector innovation, promote transparency and governance, and enable a wider pool of investors to participate in large-scale real estate projects in Dubai.”

Market analytics firm Mordor Intelligence estimates, the market size of tokenised assets is set to touch 2.08 trillion in 2025 and reach over $13.5 trillion in valuation by 2030. Statista projects that the real estate market will become the largest beneficiary of the tokenised assets market by 2030, grabbing nearly one third of the overall sector.

In the coming days, the DLD will be organising a workshop to educate real estate players on asset tokenisation. Top industry players from both the public and private sectors will be invited to attend the workshop and open dialogue. Details about the date and venue for the workshop haven't been shared yet.

The topic of asset tokenisation was discussed extensively during Binance Blockchain Week held in October last year. At the time, HE Khalfan Belhoul, the CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, had expressed optimism around exploring financial and technological advancements that come with Web3.

Some of Dubai's most prominent property developers have also taken steps to explore Web3. In January this year, the Damac Group partnered with blockchain firm Mantra to tokenise assets in the Middle East worth at least $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,589 crore). In 2023, Mantra had also worked with MAG Property Development to tokenise real estate assets worth $500 million (roughly Rs. 4,295 crore), starting from a residential project in Dubai.

While there are upsides to exploring asset tokenisation, there are certain challenges as well. A report by the Financial Stability Board claims that tokenisation of assets can be a threat to financial stability. Most challenges relate to liquidity risks, maturity mismatch, leverage, asset quality, and operational fragilities, which need to be addressed globally to ensure the market for tokenised assets is safe for large-scale engagement.