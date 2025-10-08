Technology News
Motorola Announces Android 16 Update Rollout in India; Edge Series Models to Receive Update First

Android 16 brings a new Notification Auto Grouping feature that makes it easier to deal with alerts from various apps installed on a smartphone.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 October 2025 16:35 IST
Motorola Edge 60 Pro will also receive the Android 16 update

Motorola Edge 60 Pro will also receive the Android 16 update

Highlights
  • Motorola has announced the rollout of Android 16 in India
  • Android 16 brings several improvements to Motorola smartphones
  • The update include new 'Modes' feature
Motorola has officially started rolling out Android 16 in India, beginning with select Motorola Edge 60 series smartphones. The rollout will expand to more handsets in the coming weeks. The company says its Android 16 update will bring various design, security, and connectivity enhancements to its smartphones. The update include a Notification Auto Grouping feature to organise app alerts and reduce clutter. It also brings improved compatibility with Bluetooth LE Audio devices. Further, it offers an Instant Hotspot Devices functionality for seamless use across phones, tablets, and Chromebooks.

Motorola's Android 16 Rollout Begins With Edge 60, Edge 50 Series

Motorola has announced the rollout of Android 16 across its smartphone lineup in India via a press release on Wednesday. The update will be arriving initially on the Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60 Fusion, and Edge 50 Pro. The company appears to be adopting a phased rollout strategy ahead of a wider release across other eligible models.

The smartphone maker says that Android 16 will bring software improvements to Motorola smartphones. It brings a Notification Auto Grouping feature that lets users manage their app alerts more effectively. The update adds improved support for LE Audio devices in noisy environments.

Further, it has Instant Hotspot that allows devices with the same Google account to auto-connect without entering passwords, enabling connectivity across phones, tablets, and Chromebooks.  

The update include new 'Modes' feature that lets users personalise their device behaviour based on activity whether sleeping, driving, or working. Each mode can control notifications, app behaviour, and display or sound settings. Android 16 also provides Advanced Protection for security. 

Motorola users will also get fresh interface, smarter system settings, new diagnostics tools, detailed battery view with health status and more with the Android 16. The update also adds expanded system languages and regional preferences. It offers spam protection via Play Store updates. Further, there are improvements for Caller ID and Voicemail options

Moto Secure 5.5 is also updated with features like Secure Power-Off, advanced privacy dashboard and controls in the Android 16. The rollout is expected to reach more Motorola smartphones soon. 

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Read detailed Motorola Edge 60 Fusion review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Read detailed Motorola Edge 60 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Read detailed Motorola Edge 50 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 14
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
IMC 2025: JioBharat Phones With Safety Features, Jio AI Classroom Programme Announced

Motorola Announces Android 16 Update Rollout in India; Edge Series Models to Receive Update First
