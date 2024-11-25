Technology News
Ernst & Young Introduces Metaverse, AI to Its Hiring Process With New eVe Platform 

EY’s digital assistant currently only supports the English language.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 November 2024 19:15 IST
Ernst & Young Introduces Metaverse, AI to Its Hiring Process With New eVe Platform 

Photo Credit: EY

eVe’S avatar can be seen in a metaverse setting of a photorealistic office background

Highlights
  • EY is exploring Web3 integration with internal functioning 
  • The consultancy firm is also providing advisory around crypto and Web3 
  • Visitors on eVe can ask as many interview-related FAQs as possible   
Ernst & Young (EY), one of the ‘Big Four' consultancy firms, has integrated the metaverse element from Web3 into its hiring process. The London based firm, that also has offices in India, has launched a service called eVe, that essentially offers a warm-up pre-interview preparation for candidates applying for a role at the company. The service is aimed at helping job applicants gather information around the dos and don'ts before appearing for in-person interviews.

The eVe platform lets job seekers engage with an AI avatar of an EY associate. This avatar can be seen in a metaverse setting of a photorealistic background of what looks like an EY office.

The avatar, that currently only supports the English language, prompts visitors to ask their questions around the interview process at EY.

“You can ask me a wide range of questions about interview preparation and wellbeing benefits at EY. For interviewing, you can inquire about behavioural interviewing, technical interviewing, or case studies. If you have a specific question in mind, feel free to ask,” the digital assistant says.

It goes on to explain how people can navigate through finding and applying for job opportunities at the firm, which has recorded an estimated global revenue of approximately $51 billion (roughly Rs. 4,29,796 crore) in 2024.

People can ask eVe about EY's compensation benefits, pension plans, and other related follow-up questions.

It's worth noting that the EY's digital avatar does not provide a virtual tour of the EY offices yet. It does, however, saves the chat records for users to revisit notes shared by the AI assistant. The company has shared an email ID directed to its ‘metaverse lab' unit for people to report any grievances they might have with the service of the platform.

As per a report by Business Insider, candidates who apply for jobs at EY are sent a link to eVe where they can have their FAQs around the interview process answered in detail. The eVe platform was thoroughly tested for months before being rolled out, the report added. Citing EY's global lead of Metaverse Lab, the report noted that younger job applicants are spending an average of 15 to 20 minutes conversing with eVe.

According to a blog post by EY, its Cognitive Human Enterprise team has been creating a virtual world.

“With a market estimated to reach $800 billion (roughly Rs. 67,42,664 crore) in two years, the metaverse has the power to transform all industries. Organisations that address the innovation potential now will be well positioned to harness the opportunities that it will unleash,” the blog notes.

Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
